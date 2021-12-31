ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Mayor Criticized For Announcing Expectation That Schools Will Transition To Virtual Learning

By Kendall Tietz
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., said she expects schools to switch to virtual learning in the coming weeks and throughout the spring 2022 semester, according to a Wednesday announcement which sparked outrage from those accusing teacher’s unions of putting their members’ needs above those of...

