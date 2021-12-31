DC Mayor Criticized For Announcing Expectation That Schools Will Transition To Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE, MD(December 30, 2021)– Fully committed to ensuring all students have a safe environment to learn and thrive, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is conducting a top-to-bottom review of existing regulations, policies, and procedures to prevent the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion. On December 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a settlement agreement with Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) to address the discriminatory use of restraint and seclusion practices against students with disabilities under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students – including students with disabilities and students of color – are treated fairly and equitably throughout the State, and that students are provided with an array of positive behavior interventions, strategies, and supports.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO