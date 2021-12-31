China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

Chayora’s Shanghai and Tianjin Hyperscale Data Center Campuses in China Complement EdgeConneX International Footprint to Provide Customers with Global Data Center Platform. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has made a strategic investment in Chayora, a leading data center provider in China. The partnership with Chayora provides EdgeConneX with data center offerings in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the largest markets in China, along with the ability to scale out Chayora’s platform to other major markets throughout mainland China. The EdgeConneX global footprint spanning 50 markets across four continents, combined with Chayora’s data center offerings in China, provides a worldwide platform for data center customers requiring either hyperlocal edge capacity that is highly proximate to their end users or hyperscale capacity built to suit customers’ unique specifications.

