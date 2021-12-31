ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China makes REITs push to speed up infrastructure investment

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country’s nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut...

AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
Will India scoop up more investments at the expense of China in the new year?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, January 3 (ANI): Last year witnessed China receiving a smaller share of foreign investments compared to previous years, a trend that started with former US President Trump's trade war with China. Although his successor, Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to end the trade war saying...
ECONOMY
Mortgage REITs 101: How These High-Yield Investments Work

Real estate investment trusts that invest in mortgages, also known as mortgage REITs, often have tempting high yields. But like any investment, they aren't right for everyone. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Marc Rapport, discuss how mortgage REITs work and how they can generate such high dividend yields.
REAL ESTATE
Water firms cut infrastructure investment by a fifth as sewage dumping soared

Water firms cut their investment in wastewater and sewage networks by up to a fifth in the 30 years since they were privatised, according to analysis of official data. Investment by the 10 biggest companies dropped from £2.9bn a year in the 1990s to £2.4bn now, according to Ofwat data obtained by the Windrush Against Sewage Pollution campaign group and first reported in the Financial Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
A Push For Digital Transformation: The Global AI Investment Boom

AJ Abdallat is CEO of Beyond Limits, the leader in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making an impression on businesses and professionals. The impact has even been compared to the invention of the internet. We’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg of this technology’s capabilities on macro and micro levels for individuals and venture groups to entire societies. AI interests have grown over the past decade, and we’ll continue that trend as more digital transformation efforts are implemented.
TECHNOLOGY
EdgeConneX Makes Strategic Investment In Chayora As Global Market Development Focus Moves To China

Chayora’s Shanghai and Tianjin Hyperscale Data Center Campuses in China Complement EdgeConneX International Footprint to Provide Customers with Global Data Center Platform. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has made a strategic investment in Chayora, a leading data center provider in China. The partnership with Chayora provides EdgeConneX with data center offerings in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the largest markets in China, along with the ability to scale out Chayora’s platform to other major markets throughout mainland China. The EdgeConneX global footprint spanning 50 markets across four continents, combined with Chayora’s data center offerings in China, provides a worldwide platform for data center customers requiring either hyperlocal edge capacity that is highly proximate to their end users or hyperscale capacity built to suit customers’ unique specifications.
BUSINESS
Infrastructure Investment Package Expected to Boost Surety Market: AM Best

The recently enacted $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure package is expected to result in more business opportunities for surety companies given the new and sizable investments that the transportation and energy sectors will see, according to a new AM Best report. The new law includes $550 billion in new spending on...
INDUSTRY
BMW: Charging Infrastructure Development Not Keeping up with Demand

It looks like we’re entering a new era with sales of electric vehicles recently going through the roof. As a matter of fact, a lot of car makers are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for a number of reasons. Among them you’ll find the lack of raw materials and components, such as microprocessors. That prompted yet another issue: the lack of a proper charging infrastructure. We’ve known that to be problematic for years and yet, great efforts have been put into building more chargers every month.
CARS
Singapore Q4 home prices rise 5% q/q, most since 2010

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s private home prices jumped 5% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the most in over a decade, preliminary official data showed on Monday. For the whole of 2021, prices increased by 10.6%, compared to a 2.2% increase in 2020. (This story corrects...
REAL ESTATE
