Ravens activate three players from Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are coming to the end of a very challenging 2021 regular season which has seen them go through countless injuries, a COVID outbreak and much more. However, they are beginning to many of their players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is a great sign.

On Thursday, the Ravens activated three players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson. Each has showed up in key spots for the team over the course of the season, and are big players to be getting back.

Huntley could start in Week17 against the Los Angeles Rams if quarterback Lamar Jackson is unable to play due to the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 14. Madubuike is key depth along a defensive line unit that needs healthy bodies, and Jefferson played well in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, showing that he still has something left in the tank.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

