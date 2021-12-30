ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens release second injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Rams

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 17 in possibly a must-win scenario in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite the numerous injuries, the team boasts an 8-7 record and find themselves just one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North and a half-game behind the Miami Dolphins for the seventh and final AFC wild card spot.

On Thursday, the Ravens released their second injury report of the week heading into a Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice after missing the last two weeks with a sprained ankle. However, the direction for the quarterback’s availability for Sunday appeared to take a step back.

In what shouldn’t be of surprise, Jackson missed Thursday’s practice. Jackson had a noticeable limp when moving from drills on Wednesday. Jackson’s availability for Sunday will become even more clear as the week continues to progress.

Other players who did not practice on Thursday included cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) and guard Ben Powers (foot).

Players who were limited at practice were wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), safety Anthony Levine Sr. (knee) and linebacker Malik Harrison (illness).

Closing out the report are tight end Nick Boyle, tackle Alejandro Villanueva and defensive nose tackle Brandon Williams who were each given a day of rest.

