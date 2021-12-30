303 Cedar Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108632)

Welcome home to a lovely 3 bedroom two bathroom cabin in the wood checking all most coveted of features! Starting with the location this property is located just off North Shore with great proximity to the airport and only a few homes from the top of the street allowing for the double benefit of both additional privacy and lovely views. The lot itself has a large driveway with a detached garage, additional parking area in front capable of housing a boat/RV or other toys. The rear yard has multiple storage sheds and a gathering of mature pine trees providing the perfect balance of usability, shade, and tranquility. All this before we even enter the home! The home itself has been tastefully decorated with honey accents, exposed wood ceilings, and organic contemporary finishing bringing in the perfect blend with modern accents. As you enter the home there is a large open kitchen complete with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Down the hall are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bathroom suite offers a barn door entrance leading to a fully tiled master shower. The front of the home and the rear of the home both have enlarged raised wooden decks giving you multiple outdoor entertaining and relaxing areas. Properties in this area priced under 500K are getting snatched at an alarming rate so act quickly!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO