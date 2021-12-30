ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarloaf, CA

303 Cedar Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108632)

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful mountain home, envisioned with top upgrades & an open concept, offers 3 beds & 1 full bath. A classy brick paver walk-way leads you to the front door. Inside you will find a large living room open to a stunning kitchen. Off the kitchen is a large utility room...

43387 Sheephorn Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # SW21264824)

Enchanting BIG BEAR ~MOONRIDGE cabin coming on the market just In time for winter! Adorable one bedroom loft cabin sleeps a Cal King upstairs and full Murphy bed downstairs. Great location ~Just 6 blocks from Bear Mountain.. (yes you can walk to slopes) and just 1 Mile from new Zoo!Cabin backs to revine! No need to find a place to sled as your backyard is the PERFECT winter wonderland.Cabin has all new windows, and cabin, decks and shed have recently been stained. Brand new concrete driveway was installed over summer.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
40041 Forest Rd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # IV21267904)

Location, Location, Location. Near Lake, Village and Alpine. Three separate cabins with own yards and utilities. Unit 1 is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully remodeled throughout including cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint and new roof. Second bedroom is attic conversion. Unit 2 is 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with new paint, tiled shower. Unit 3 is a larger efficiency with new countertop, sinks, paint and roof. There is on site laundry and storage.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
1417 Lassen Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21269226)

Astonishing lake & ski slope views from this ski in ski out residence! Air bnb Income of $60,000 a year. Home has been completely remodeled recently with new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new flooring, etc. Enjoy fabulous unobstructed views of the slopes, skiers, and lake! Inside be wowed by the spacious interior which boasts a large living room w/ woodstove, open luxury kitchen, dining, and gigantic family room w/2nd woodstove & massive views! Downstairs are two bedrooms each with their own bathroom, upstairs is the massive master suite fit for a king! Master features a 3rd woodstove, double sink bathroom with soaking spa tub, large walk in closet and office/nursery room. There is a private deck from the master with incredible views. The oversized lot features a gigantic deck, log fencing, and "safe" fully enclosed dog run w/ dog door to the house. The oversized garage is attached. You will love the sunny driveway with plenty of space to park cars. A once in a lifetime opportunity home.
BIG BEAR, CA
1194 Alameda Court, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21268568)

Brand new beautiful mountain home to be finished in 2022, call for more information!. VIEW DESCRIPTION Mountain(s) The information being provided by California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. ("CRMLS") or Big Bear Association of Realtors is for the consumer’s personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumer may be interested in purchasing. Any information relating to property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of CRMLS or Big Bear Association of Realtors. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns the web site. Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.
BIG BEAR, CA
1128 Whispering Forest Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # SW21268321)

Welcome home to a lovely 3 bedroom two bathroom cabin in the wood checking all most coveted of features! Starting with the location this property is located just off North Shore with great proximity to the airport and only a few homes from the top of the street allowing for the double benefit of both additional privacy and lovely views. The lot itself has a large driveway with a detached garage, additional parking area in front capable of housing a boat/RV or other toys. The rear yard has multiple storage sheds and a gathering of mature pine trees providing the perfect balance of usability, shade, and tranquility. All this before we even enter the home! The home itself has been tastefully decorated with honey accents, exposed wood ceilings, and organic contemporary finishing bringing in the perfect blend with modern accents. As you enter the home there is a large open kitchen complete with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Down the hall are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bathroom suite offers a barn door entrance leading to a fully tiled master shower. The front of the home and the rear of the home both have enlarged raised wooden decks giving you multiple outdoor entertaining and relaxing areas. Properties in this area priced under 500K are getting snatched at an alarming rate so act quickly!
BIG BEAR, CA
