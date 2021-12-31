ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a school pause and what does it mean for your children?

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Department believes that there are serious consequences for children and families when schools are only doing virtual learning. Research has shown this has led to a loss of educational opportunity as well as serious impacts on mental health and increased risk of other negative health consequences. In...

iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
ABC6.com

Schools delay return from holiday break, use Monday for staff COVID-19 testing

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Teacher Association is calling for schools to remain closed on Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing. “To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” the MTA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
WATN Local Memphis

What does it mean to be "fully vaccinated"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With COVID cases going up all over the country and people now getting booster shots, some wonder what it means to be "fully vaccinated." Is it two doses? Three? We ask the experts. “COVID has actually decreased the life expectancy of Americans. And that hadn't happened,...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
US News and World Report

Teachers Union Asks That Schools Remain Closed Monday

BOSTON (AP) — The largest teachers union in Massachusetts called Friday on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed Monday, when most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break, so staff members can come in and get tested for COVID-19. The request was made with input from the Massachusetts Teachers Association's environmental health and safety committee and public health experts, union President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22. Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8. “This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said. Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters. The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3 Read the entire announcement here.
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

RMU Requiring Returning Students To Test Negative For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – All Robert Morris University students must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester. Regardless of vaccination status, students will be required to get tested on campus between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, the university announced Friday. Students who don’t comply could be removed from housing and barred from in-person classes, RMU said. Students who can prove they tested negative within 48 hours before they get to campus and students infected in the past 90 days are exempt, the university said. The university made the decision after consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC in an effort to prevent the virus from disrupting the return to campus, especially with the Omicron variant causing cases and hospitalizations to surge. RMU is encouraging students to get vaccinated and avoid large crowds. Masks will still be required during the spring semester.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
myveronanj.com

Schools To Re-Open With Half-Day Schedule

Verona’s public school students will be back in school buildings on Monday, January 3—but only for a half day. The district sent an email to parents yesterday announcing that all Verona schools will operate on a half-day schedule through Friday, January 7. A half day counts as a full day of instruction in New Jersey.
VERONA, NJ

