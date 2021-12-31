ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

Purcell Animal Shelter, Brown Paws Rescue Save Dog Shot With Shotgun At Close Range

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlui3_0dZehchm00

From roaming an Oklahoma road with more than 150 pellets in its neck to finding a home.

“This dog was found shot with a shotgun twice in the neck a person called that she was in their backyard crying and bleeding,” said Kira Dott, with Brown Paws Rescue.

The dog had no tags, or microchip. The Purcell Animal Shelter named her Justice and started the long road to recovery. After they knew how extensive her injuries were, they decided to give her to one of their partners, Brown Paws Rescue.

Her new foster mom Kira cared for Justice around the clock.

“She still had open wounds on her neck at that time, but we took care of them. We have six other dogs, so they were wanting to lick it and make it better so that was a challenge but it’s almost all healed up now,” said Dott.

Kira has fostered countless dogs, but it was something about Justice that made her want to keep her.

“It’s terrible that her life started that way that she was shot like that but the fact that she continues to love humans and love us and just thrive is…she is resilient, and it is incredible,” she said.

Although Justice has a new name, Bean, she’s still the same loving, fun dog she was before the accident.

“We rescued three cows she is fine with the cows, their big. She did indeed chase a chicken and got that chicken. Didn’t kill it we just have to work on the taste for chicken that she seems to have,” said Dott.

And even though they don’t know who is to blame Dott is just glad she is now safe and enjoying life.

“I think she found justice in her own way. She found a farm; she is living a good life now,” said Dott.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purcell, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Purcell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Dog#Paws#Justice
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Family Mourns 14-Year-Old Bystander Killed In LAPD Shooting: 'She Died In My Arms And There Was Nothing I Could Do'

The parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old bystander who was fatally struck by a bullet when police fired at a suspect in a Los Angeles department store, mourned the loss of their daughter in a press conference on Tuesday. Police believe an officer's stray bullet tore through a dressing room wall, killing the teen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Arrested After Manhunt In Jones

A man is now behind bars after a manhunt earlier this week in Jones. Police said two people are accused of stealing a vehicle along with several catalytic converters. It happened early Monday morning near Barnes and East Britton Road. The officer at the scene said once the two men ran, one of them went across the street into this wooded area. The officer quickly called for assistance.
JONES, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
955
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy