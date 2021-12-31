Lucas' 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

EUGENE — Dana Altman was legitimately enthused about a defensive foul in the backcourt more than 50 feet from the basket. That’s the kind of game it was for Oregon against Utah Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks, who have lacked offensive cohesiveness and identity most of the season, didn’t discover one during an 11-day break. So when all else failed it was a couple of blocks from Franck Kepnang and Nate Bittle and Oregon’s press defense that provided the energy on the court and got the crowd into what was a lackadaisical outing for 20-plus minutes.

