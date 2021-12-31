ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lucas' 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Oregonian

Will Richardson’s career-high 26, Jacob Young lead Oregon men’s basketball past Utah

EUGENE — Dana Altman was legitimately enthused about a defensive foul in the backcourt more than 50 feet from the basket. That’s the kind of game it was for Oregon against Utah Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks, who have lacked offensive cohesiveness and identity most of the season, didn’t discover one during an 11-day break. So when all else failed it was a couple of blocks from Franck Kepnang and Nate Bittle and Oregon’s press defense that provided the energy on the court and got the crowd into what was a lackadaisical outing for 20-plus minutes.
OREGON STATE
fishduck.com

Let’s Be Thankful For the Coaches Who Have Left Oregon

In the last five years Oregon has seen two head coaches leave for their dream jobs. Willie Taggart didn’t even finish coaching the entirety of his first season at Oregon before he jumped at the opportunity to coach at Florida State. Mario Cristobal left after the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the program for four years.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Ap#Beavers
Frankfort Times

Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday. Xavier Castaneda had 14 points for Akron (8-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Tribble had six rebounds.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Tarleton State 77-55

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Connor Harding scored 17 and Utah Valley thumped Tarleton State 77-55 on Saturday. The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) now have won three of their last four following a two-game skid. Tim Fuller added 13...
UTAH STATE
Frankfort Times

Pickett, Dread help Penn St. hold off Indiana for 61-58 win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Mavs win; Thunder's Giddey youngest to post triple-double

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Williams, Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Malik Williams made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64 on Sunday night. Matt Cross had 13 points and nine rebounds, Dre Davis also scored 13 points — all in the second half — and Noah Locke added 10 points for Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC).
NBA
abc17news.com

Joens leads No. 14 Iowa State women past West Virginia 88-72

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 14 Iowa State rolled to an 88-72 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference opener. Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones (12-1), who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career. Emily Ryan finished with 10 points and a personal best 16 assists for her second straight double-double for Iowa State. Ryan’s assist total matched the school record set by Lyndsey Medders in 2005 against IPFW. Kirsten Deans scored 17 points to top the Mountaineers (7-4), but she made just 4 of 16 shots including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy