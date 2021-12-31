Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play. Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the...
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 16 points, Grant Anticevich had a double-double and California cruised to a 74-50 win over Arizona State on Sunday night, snapping a seven-game skid against the Sun Devils. Anticevich — the reigning...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ramon Walker Jr. was first buried on the depth chart and then sidelined with a hand injury, unable to find the playing time he wanted with a Houston team coming off of a Final Four appearance. With the banged-up Cougars needing a big shot Sunday night,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99 on Sunday night. Chris Paul had 16 assists to help the Suns improve to 28-8 — a half-game...
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Broncos' failed Philly Special on Sunday encapsulated much of Denver's disappointment from a season that will end with the extension of this proud franchise's longest playoff drought since the 1970s. The audacious play-call on fourth down from the Chargers 2 started out promisingly, but...
POCATELLO, Idaho — Playing without starting point guard Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team fell to Idaho State 67-57 Saturday at Reed Gym. MSU did not disclose why White, the team's leading scorer, was out. “Our kids played with a lot of heart,” MSU coach Tricia Binford...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s offense took a step backward in back-to-back losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo coming off a season-high, seven-game win streak. Big contributions by two unlikely sources in their win over Jacksonville arrived at the perfect time as the Patriots prepare to return to the playoffs following a one-year hiatus.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble to avoid a handful of sacks and ran the ball when needed with Miles Sanders out. He even needed to make an evasive maneuver after Philadelphia’s game at Washington was over.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The troubles for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals weren't anything that a trip to the star quarterback's favorite stadium couldn't fix. They might be back in two weeks for a wild-card game.
