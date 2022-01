Tuesday has been a day a lot of WPIAL boys basketball teams in the two smallest classifications have had circled on their new calendars. Section play finally tips off. Half of Class 3A and all of 2A and A will begin playing their section schedules. Unlike last year, these are the games that will decide the playing field for the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs next month.

