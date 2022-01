For those unfamiliar or who have forgotten the story of Macbeth, the story centers around a respected nobleman called Lord Macbeth (Denzel Washington), who is convinced by a few witches to become the new King of Scotland. Lord Macbeth is charming, fluid, and is able to deal with anyone or anything, and has the respect of everyone he comes into contact with. His Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand) is always by his side. But once these witches put it in his ear to become king, Lord Macbeth slowly descends into a nightmare of illusions, macabre, and death as those around him see him go crazy in his pursuit of the crown.

