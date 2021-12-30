Jazz Hi there music lovers! My name

Actress Kelly Dowdle, best known for her roles in Billions, Lucifer, American Crime Story, the upcoming film Three Days Rising, Scandal Made Me Famous, Big Momma’s House 2 and more has released a new single “Mama Said” under the moniker, Kelly Monrow. “I was in Nashville doing a co-write with my producer Sinclair and my mom happened to be in town visiting. I was telling Sinclair how my mom raised us as single women and what a positive influence she has had on my life. I started firing off some of her sayings and we found ourselves laughing and writing them down. We took those verbatim and turned them into the lyrics of ‘Mama Said.’ So I guess she basically wrote this song, Thanks Mom!” says Kelly.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO