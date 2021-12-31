ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Martin predicting knockout of Luis Ortiz

Cover picture for the articleBy Matt Lieberman: Charles Martin is predicting a knockout victory over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz this Saturday night on January 1st in their 12 round IBF heavyweight title eliminator at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The former IBF champion Martin (28-2-1, 25...

Ortiz comes off canvas twice to stop Martin

In an IBF heavyweight eliminator, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) scored an exciting come-from-behind sixth round TKO over “Prince” Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Martin, who was IBF heavyweight champion for a minute in 2016, knocked down Ortiz with a shot behind the ear in round one. The 42-year-old Ortiz rebounded to win round two. Ortiz down again at the end of round four from a jab. In round six, Ortiz finally connected with an overhand left that put Martin out on his feet and Martin’s glove got bizarrely trapped between the ropes as he went down. Martin beat the count but Ortiz brutally battered him to the deck again to end it. Time was 1:37.
Ortiz vs. Martin results, live stream full fight coverage

Starved of face-punching after a disgustingly peaceful holiday? FITE has you covered, offering a five-fight, all-Heavyweight card TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) to start the new year off right. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s card below, starting with the FITE PPV broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. The...
Luis Ortiz defeats Charles Martin via sixth-round stoppage in heavyweight bout

Luis Ortiz survived two knockdowns to score a sixth-round stoppage of Charles Martin in a heavyweight fight Saturday night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) badly buckled Martin with an overhand left that left him dazed in the corner, and then Ortiz unloaded with a bundle of punches that sent Martin to one knee. In a bizarre sequence, Martin's left glove was tied up in the ropes after the knockdown until the referee freed him.
How to watch PBC Boxing: Free Ortiz vs. Martin undercard, Ring Walk Time, Live Stream PPV

The night after the ball drops as the world enters 2022, five heavy-weight boxing matches ring in the new year in a stacked PBC boxing pay-per-view Fight Night event. Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and “Prince” Charles Martin headline the card that will also feature a preliminary card with lightweight title implications. It all goes down inside Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
