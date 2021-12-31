ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Property Brothers” Star Drew Scott Is Expecting His First Child

12tomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Scott of Property Brothers has made the big announcement. The property brother is about to become a property father and we could not be happier for him and his wife. Scott is standing beside his wife, Linda Phan, in the announcement photo, which was shared on Instagram. Phan showed off...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

ETOnline.com

Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Son Cody Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Erika

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother! On Monday, Gifford shared that her 31-year-old son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child together. The 68-year-old former Today co-host Instagrammed a sweet video of Cody and Erika on their wedding day, which ended with a positive pregnancy test. Their baby is due in June 2022.
Midland Daily News

Property Brothers Baby On the Way! Is Their Home Ready?

Jonathan and Drew Scott have one more reason to celebrate this holiday season: Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, are expecting their first child. "Cat's out of the bag, everyone," Drew announced on a recent episode of their podcast, At Home. "Linda's pregnant!" Phan and Drew are no doubt busy...
wonderwall.com

Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' star take huge step forward in relationship, more news

More than two years after they first got together, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have really settled into their romance: The couple bought a house together in Los Angeles, they announced. In fact, they did so a while ago. In a story in his magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, which hit the internet on Dec. 27, Jonathan said he and the "New Girl" actress bought the home, which they call the Park House, in May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was locking down the world. "Literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays. Even in normal times, people get frustrated and suspect they're being scammed by a contractor," he wrote. "But when you're doing a major [renovation,] you always, always, always find hidden problems. You just hope they don't cost a lot of time and money. But, of course, they did, and that's OK." He continued, "We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family." Zooey shares two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.
UPI News

YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- YouTube star Nash Grier is going to be a dad of two. The 23-year-old Internet personality is expecting his second child with his fiancé, Taylor Giavasis. Grier shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of his family at the beach. Grier and Giavasis already have a 2-year-old son, Malakai.
UPI News

'Bachelor' Nation: J.J. Lane, Kayla Hughes expecting first child

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum J.J. Lane and his wife Kayla Hughes have announced they are expecting their first child together. "Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" Lane captioned an Instagram photo of him, Hughes and Lane's daughter, Gemma, who is holding up ultrasound scans.
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
extratv

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto & Chef Dean Sheremet Engaged!

“Trading Spaces” designer Sabrina Soto and Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet are getting married!. The HGTV star shared the news on Instagram, as she flashed her rose gold David Alan ring. Soto wrote, “I said absolutely,” along with adding a heart emoji. Sabrina, 46, included a beach selfie...
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
Comments / 0

