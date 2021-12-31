“Property Brothers” Star Drew Scott Is Expecting His First Child

More than two years after they first got together, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have really settled into their romance: The couple bought a house together in Los Angeles, they announced. In fact, they did so a while ago. In a story in his magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, which hit the internet on Dec. 27, Jonathan said he and the "New Girl" actress bought the home, which they call the Park House, in May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was locking down the world. "Literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays. Even in normal times, people get frustrated and suspect they're being scammed by a contractor," he wrote. "But when you're doing a major [renovation,] you always, always, always find hidden problems. You just hope they don't cost a lot of time and money. But, of course, they did, and that's OK." He continued, "We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family." Zooey shares two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

