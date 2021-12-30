Cruise News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just announced yesterday, all travelers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status. This comes after several ships reported dozens of cases on their boats. Despite those cases, experts say there hasn’t been what’s considered to be an outbreak on any of the ships so far. Expert Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says going on a cruise right now is a calculated risk that’s different for everyone. “I see that a lot of people are desperate to go on vacations,” says Mindy Hardoon, Travel Agent and Owner of Jerry Allen Travel. Yesterday the CDC increased the cruise travel health notice...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO