Cruise News

By Ben Souza
cruisefever.net
 4 days ago

The cruise industry is facing both rapid growth and rapid change. We pride ourselves in keeping...

cruisefever.net

cruiseindustrynews.com

242 Cruise Ships Set to Operate in January

The first month of 2022 brings a record-high number of cruise ships in service since the pandemic pause. According to the January edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, 242 cruise vessels are expected to sail in January for 68 various cruise brands. Royal Caribbean...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Voted Best Cruise Line of 2021

Carnival Cruise Line has been voted the Best Cruise Line of 2021 in the annual Cruise Ship Awards. It comes as the Miami-based cruise line continues bringing more vessels back into service following the industry-wide pause on operations. Carnival Cruise Line Best of 2021!. Carnival Cruise Line has come out...
ECONOMY
cruisefever.net

A Look at Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Terminal Opening in Galveston

Royal Caribbean is opening a new cruise ship terminal in Galveston, Texas that is scheduled to open later this year. The new $125 million cruise terminal will allow an Oasis class cruise ship to sail out of Texas for the first time. The Oasis class from Royal Caribbean are the world’s largest cruise ships and can carry more than 6,000 guests at a time.
GALVESTON, TX
Thrillist

The CDC Has Issued a New Warning for Cruise Ship Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for American travels considering taking a cruise. On December 30, the CDC moved cruise travel from Level 3 in its COVID-19 warning system to Level 4, its highest level. The advisory says travelers should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of...
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Oceanview vs Balcony staterooms on a Royal Caribbean cruise

There are a number of different types of cabins on a modern Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Something to suit every budget and preference. Balcony rooms are the most prevalent cabin type, but for those who don’t think they need a balcony as they just won’t spend time on it, an oceanview (outside view) stateroom provides some natural light and views, at a more affordable price.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

CDC: All Travelers Should Avoid Cruises

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just announced yesterday, all travelers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status. This comes after several ships reported dozens of cases on their boats. Despite those cases, experts say there hasn’t been what’s considered to be an outbreak on any of the ships so far. Expert Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says going on a cruise right now is a calculated risk that’s different for everyone. “I see that a lot of people are desperate to go on vacations,” says Mindy Hardoon, Travel Agent and Owner of Jerry Allen Travel. Yesterday the CDC increased the cruise travel health notice...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Points and Travel

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

The perfect cruise line for you to have fun and relax is here! The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers a wide variety of entertainment from food and drinks to casinos and shows. You won’t run out of things to do, these 2 nights will be two of the longest nights of your life! Let’s see what this cruise line has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Axios

Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status. Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged...
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.
TRAVEL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Cruising in a post-pandemic world

After almost two years of not being able to cruise due to COVID-19, we boarded the Carnival Magic on Dec. 4 at Port Canaveral for a nine-day cruise. While it was a thrill to be able to cruise again, something we enjoy, it was different and a little scary. We heard about longer waits, no priority boarding, less activities and excursions and onboard mandates. Our experience showed us that not all of these things were true.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

NEWS: CDC Now Advising Travelers to Avoid Cruise Ships Regardless of Vaccination Status

We’ve seen a lot of changing government recommendations over the past few weeks in regards to health and safety. With COVID-19 case numbers at an all-time high in some places and the Omicron variant on the rise, we’ve seen some new recommendations when it comes to travel and holiday plans. Some cities across the U.S. have even canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations. Now, the CDC is advising against cruising.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Warns of Further Port Cancellations and Impacted Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on a voyage onboard one of its ships of possible changes to itineraries, as well as onboard activities that could be impacted in the near future. The letter comes in a week when several Royal Caribbean and other cruise ships have been denied...
WESH

Rethinking that cruise vacation? Cancellation, refund policies vary by cruise line

Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled cruises a no-go, even for vaccinated guests. "We have started to get calls, obviously, concerned clients," Marisel Aleman, the co-owner of travel agency Cruise Elite, said. Aleman explained most cruise lines already have relaxed cancellation policies in place now. "Make refundable...
TRAVEL
investing.com

Cruise Line Stocks Dip After CDC Says "Avoid Cruise Travel"

Investing.com — Cruise line stocks have dipped just after midday Thursday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status." The CDC increased the travel warning to Level 4, Very High, its highest level as it investigates almost 100...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships. During a recent business update, Carnival gave an update on when all of their cruise ships will be back in service. After selling 19 older, less efficient ships during the pause in cruising, they now have over 90 ships as they took delivery of several new vessels this year.
TRAVEL
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

