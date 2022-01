It’s a New Year’s Eve match up between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers!. It’s a tag line that sounds great but both franchise are mired in slumps, struggling to figure out their identities and in need a massive roster overhauls. A win or a loss won’t really help or hurt either franchise as they seem stuck in basketball purgatory, doomed to fall back into bad habits and poor roster construction - however, don’t tell either leader that it doesn’t matter as both Lillard and James are both putting up exceptional individual efforts over the last 10 days.

