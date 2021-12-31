Alabama man charged with shooting stepson in stomach with .45-caliber on Christmas Eve

A violent family altercation that took place in the Redland community Christmas Eve landed one man in the hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Robert Dale, 36, was arrested and charged with assault after the alleged shooting of his 24-year-old stepson on Christmas Eve, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was whisked to Elmore County Hospital by his brother where he was transferred via air ambulance to Montgomery, survived but is in critical condition.

As of Tuesday, the 24-year old is still in serious condition but is “off the ventilator and responsive now,” Major Christopher Ogden said.

Deputies first arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, Sheriff Bill Franklin told WSFA, in response to a call of fighting and gunshots near Rifle Range Road.

According to Franklin, Dale had returned to his mobile home that evening inebriated and began smashing Christmas presents, an Xbox and a TV in front of the brothers. When his 24-year-old stepson confronted him, Franklin said, Dale shot him in the stomach with a .45 caliber handgun at point-blank range.

Deputies found Dale walking down Redland Road, still in festive clothing, and booked him for first-degree assault with an initial bond set for $50,000.

The sheriff’s department later revoked the bond after discovering an unrelated charge of obstructing governmental operations, for which the court case is still pending.

“He’s in jail. His bond’s revoked so he’s not going anywhere,” Ogden said.

Article originally published by The Alexander City Outlook.