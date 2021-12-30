725 W. Mesquite Street

Luxury furnish one bedroom with 1.5 bath - Property Id: 780090. Spacious (1050 SF) furnished One Bedroom, one Master bathroom and one ½ bath, room, renovated kitchen with new appliances, living room and enclosed Patio/balcony in high rise building with remote adjustable bed located in walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square and downtown Scottsdale/waterfront where you are offered free 24/7 security, executive 9 whole golf course, 3 swimming pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, workout and SPA facility, close to all the best shopping, entertainment, Art centers and fine dining that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer with indoor assigned garage parking and elevator with fantastic Views of lake, mountain and golf course and many guest parking. Just bring your toothbrush. Golfing, heating, cooling (AC) included for $1700/month with minimum one year lease or negotiated seasonal higher rate. Please text only (617) 285 - 9466 or email mamnoon@aol.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO