Real Estate

725 W. Mesquite Street

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Charming Home!! - This Charming home is the one for you! Located in the heart of it all! 5...

www.oucampus.org

949 E Laredo St

949 E Laredo St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Point is available for immediate move in! - Newly redone 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Point is available for immediate move in. Home features new 18 in tile, custom paint, and new carpet. It also features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, and a tiled shower and Jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Property is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
4955 E. Paseo Way

4955 E. Paseo Way

Beautiful home in South Mountain w/ Amenities. - 1,718 sq.ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, wood floors, walk in closets, large living and family rooms with dining area, two way fireplace, inside laundry room, 3 community pools, low maintenance front and backyard desert landscaping, clean and move in ready. Conveniently located within walking distance of South Mountain Preserve with miles of walking/hiking and biking trails, beautiful views, close to almost everything, shopping, freeways, schools, must see!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 2021

Premium Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with Pool view!! - Great upgraded unit with pool view. Unit has open kitchen, large great room, gas fireplace, granite tile counter tops. 9' vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans throughout. Interior unit with wrap around balcony from master bedroom to dining area. Inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Well maintained gated community with pools, spas, fitness center & steam room. Rent includes water, trash & sewer. Must See!!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2401 E. Rio Salado Parkway #1214

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villagio Townhome!!! - This beautiful Townhouse in the Tempe Villagio is a Two-story end unit with attached 1-car garage located in a gated community. Downstairs you will be drawn into an open floor plan with the family room, the kitchen with a walk-in pantry, the dining area, a half bath, and access to the private backyard patio. The two bedroom suites are located upstairs along with the laundry. Villagio is a gated community with 2 pools and is close to everything!...ASU, Loop 101 & 202, US-60, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Sky Harbor Airport, tons of shopping, dining and nightlife and the Chicago Cubs Spring Training Fields!!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2051 N. 37th Pl 001

Remodeled Home in Phoenix - Large lot with remodeled home at 38th St and Oak area. Close to downtown Phoenix and 2-3 miles from I-10. Two bedrooms plus separate den with two living areas. Storage shed in back and tons of storage in the home. Irrigation for watering trees and grass for front and back. Owner will pay irrigation if tenant will turn on and off.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

15337 W BOCA RATON RD

Amazing Single Family Home for Rent in Surprise - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE
3120 E Paradise Ln

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

8138 W Columbine Dr

Perfect Summer Pool in Great Peoria Location! - This is a well maintained home that shows pride of ownership. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area and attached bathroom. All additional bedrooms are large as well. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas. There is a sparkling pool in the backyard, extra space that makes it perfect for entertaining. It is a superb location, close to schools, freeway access, shopping, and dining.
REAL ESTATE
15 W Montgomery Street

15 W Montgomery Street

Beautiful Federal Hill home in outstanding location, close to all the area attractions! Newly refinished wood floors and fresh paint throughout this home make it come alive! Open 1st floor layout has wood floors, exposed brick, built-in shelving, fireplace, separate living & dining rooms, and a new kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, tile backsplash, white counters, stainless appliances, and a walkout to the rear deck and fenced yard. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with good closet space and a large updated bathroom. The 3rd floor has the primary bedroom, walk-in closet, separate living room with fireplace, a private full bathroom and a walkout to the private rooftop deck. The unfinished lower level is perfect for storage and has interior and exterior access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

7840 E camelback RD number 403 403

Luxury furnish one bedroom with 1.5 bath - Property Id: 780090. Spacious (1050 SF) furnished One Bedroom, one Master bathroom and one ½ bath, room, renovated kitchen with new appliances, living room and enclosed Patio/balcony in high rise building with remote adjustable bed located in walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square and downtown Scottsdale/waterfront where you are offered free 24/7 security, executive 9 whole golf course, 3 swimming pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, workout and SPA facility, close to all the best shopping, entertainment, Art centers and fine dining that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer with indoor assigned garage parking and elevator with fantastic Views of lake, mountain and golf course and many guest parking. Just bring your toothbrush. Golfing, heating, cooling (AC) included for $1700/month with minimum one year lease or negotiated seasonal higher rate. Please text only (617) 285 - 9466 or email mamnoon@aol.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
4814 W Brown St

4814 W Brown St

Three Bedrooms - RV Gate - Fantastic home with three bedrooms and two updated baths! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Kitchen features stainless-steel dishwasher, refrigerator and range. Formal living and dining room PLUS family with real wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered patio. HUGE RV gate with room for parking! NO HOA!! Tenant to pay rental taxes, $20.00 HVAC filter program fee & $5.00 Admin. $250 carpet cleaning fee (non-refundable) $400 cleaning deposit.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

850 S River Dr unit 2043

Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.
REAL ESTATE
1901 E. Osborn RD

1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
Rural and Apache

Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

Dobson Ranch Beauty

Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
TENNIS
909 W Colter St

909 W Colter St

Spacious Studio - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ
123 W Missouri Ave

123 W Missouri Ave

Prestigious location in Phoenix! Studio with ALL utilities included!!! - Missouri & Central is a 14-unit garden-style, single story apartment community located in prestigious area in the City of Phoenix. It has lush green landscaping, covered parking and a sparkling pool. The property is located on Missouri Avenue, just west of Central Avenue. This ideal location is within both the prestigious Camelback Corridor and Central Corridor, areas known for major employers, schools, shopping, fine dining and the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Dirt

The Weeknd Seeks $22.5 Million for Swanky Westwood Penthouse

Click here to read the full article. Having recently upgraded to a $69 million, roughly 33,000-square-foot megamansion in prime lower Bel Air — in one of California’s priciest 2021 home sales  — Abel Tesfaye no longer has any need for his former Wilshire Corridor digs. Unsurprisingly, the Canadian music superstar, better known as The Weeknd, has now officially listed the smaller property in the heart of Westwood, asking $22.5 million for the glam Wilshire Corridor penthouse. He paid $21 million for the place a little over two years ago. Occupying the entire 18th floor of the exclusive Beverly West building —...
LOS ANGELES, CA

