850 S River Dr unit 2043

Farm with 20+ acres of pasture and 2300 sq ft renovated farmhouse, 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (one on the first level and one on the second level, 2 pastures currently with option to create additional pastures/paddocks/arena. Pasture can be divided into additional paddocks, if needed or wanted. Large renovated kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. New washer and dryer. Fields are currently being cut for hay and can continue to be if you would like the fields maintenance for free and enjoy the view. Conveniently located in Shannon Hill right off of I-64, 20 minutes from Charlottesville, and 30 minutes from Richmond. Barn has 4 stalls with attached garage for additional storage, hay loft, electricity, and automatic waterier. Additional outbuildings on-site for storage as well.

HADENSVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO