Real Estate

850 S River Dr unit 2043

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuesta Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk...

www.oucampus.org

News Argus

205 N. Rotary Dr Unit D

Wonderful spacious maintenance free one level townhome 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in High Point. Cute gated courtyard entrance! - Wonderful spacious one level townhome makes living easy and maintenance free! This lovely end unit has 3 bedroom, 2 bath locates in Williamsburg West neighborhood in High Point. The townhouse offers tons of living space, an adorable cottage gated entrance, storage and a side patio. The amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts.
TENNIS
oucampus.org

2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 2021

Premium Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with Pool view!! - Great upgraded unit with pool view. Unit has open kitchen, large great room, gas fireplace, granite tile counter tops. 9' vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans throughout. Interior unit with wrap around balcony from master bedroom to dining area. Inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Well maintained gated community with pools, spas, fitness center & steam room. Rent includes water, trash & sewer. Must See!!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2401 E. Rio Salado Parkway #1214

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villagio Townhome!!! - This beautiful Townhouse in the Tempe Villagio is a Two-story end unit with attached 1-car garage located in a gated community. Downstairs you will be drawn into an open floor plan with the family room, the kitchen with a walk-in pantry, the dining area, a half bath, and access to the private backyard patio. The two bedroom suites are located upstairs along with the laundry. Villagio is a gated community with 2 pools and is close to everything!...ASU, Loop 101 & 202, US-60, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Sky Harbor Airport, tons of shopping, dining and nightlife and the Chicago Cubs Spring Training Fields!!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2051 N. 37th Pl 001

Remodeled Home in Phoenix - Large lot with remodeled home at 38th St and Oak area. Close to downtown Phoenix and 2-3 miles from I-10. Two bedrooms plus separate den with two living areas. Storage shed in back and tons of storage in the home. Irrigation for watering trees and grass for front and back. Owner will pay irrigation if tenant will turn on and off.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

19697 N. 66TH AVE.

BEAUTIFUL 3BED+DEN, 2BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR 67TH AVE & UNION HILLS - BEAUTIFUL 3 BED + DEN IN POPULAR HIGHLANDS AREA, 16" TILE THROUGHOUT HOME, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, GOURMET KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, LARGE PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE YARDS! MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO SMOKING INSIDE THE HOME.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

909 W Colter St

Spacious Studio - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10030 W Indian School Rd, Apt 155

Move In Ready Apartment In Peoria! New Carpet and Paint! - You've found your new home! This gorgeously updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo located in a gated community. New flooring throughout and freshly painted too! Just minutes from everything including freeways, shopping, and entertainment! Community features a heated pool spa, updated fitness center, and BBQ area. Come see it today!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8138 W Columbine Dr

Perfect Summer Pool in Great Peoria Location! - This is a well maintained home that shows pride of ownership. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area and attached bathroom. All additional bedrooms are large as well. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas. There is a sparkling pool in the backyard, extra space that makes it perfect for entertaining. It is a superb location, close to schools, freeway access, shopping, and dining.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3220 N 38th St #1 to 50

Ara Residences - Luxury New Construction Rentals - NOW OPEN!!! SPECIALS AVAILABLE!! Ara Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popular Arcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything you want in the location you want to live. These two and three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with full size washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community has a pool and spa with grilling area, community outdoor firepit, and a dog run. Your next home is is located minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

7840 E camelback RD number 403 403

Luxury furnish one bedroom with 1.5 bath - Property Id: 780090. Spacious (1050 SF) furnished One Bedroom, one Master bathroom and one ½ bath, room, renovated kitchen with new appliances, living room and enclosed Patio/balcony in high rise building with remote adjustable bed located in walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square and downtown Scottsdale/waterfront where you are offered free 24/7 security, executive 9 whole golf course, 3 swimming pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, workout and SPA facility, close to all the best shopping, entertainment, Art centers and fine dining that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer with indoor assigned garage parking and elevator with fantastic Views of lake, mountain and golf course and many guest parking. Just bring your toothbrush. Golfing, heating, cooling (AC) included for $1700/month with minimum one year lease or negotiated seasonal higher rate. Please text only (617) 285 - 9466 or email mamnoon@aol.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Hadensville - $3,000

Farm with 20+ acres of pasture and 2300 sq ft renovated farmhouse, 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (one on the first level and one on the second level, 2 pastures currently with option to create additional pastures/paddocks/arena. Pasture can be divided into additional paddocks, if needed or wanted. Large renovated kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. New washer and dryer. Fields are currently being cut for hay and can continue to be if you would like the fields maintenance for free and enjoy the view. Conveniently located in Shannon Hill right off of I-64, 20 minutes from Charlottesville, and 30 minutes from Richmond. Barn has 4 stalls with attached garage for additional storage, hay loft, electricity, and automatic waterier. Additional outbuildings on-site for storage as well.
HADENSVILLE, VA
oucampus.org

17425 N. 19th Ave.

Receive $600.00 off move-in cost for any Renovated unit and waived Admin fee if moved in by 1/04/2022 units! - Welcome to your new home at Tides at Deer Valley. A beautiful community located near fine dining, shopping, and major freeways. Our stylish apartment homes give you a cozy, relaxing feeling after a long day of work.
REAL ESTATE
Silicon Valley

Piedmont’s finest estate

This completely updated midcentury modern classic designed by famed architect Gardner Dailey is built on a rare site of 2.75 private acres. The home is an entertainer’s dream with Dailey’s signature style of wide hallways, doors and windows that turn rooms into gardens. Superior finishes and craftsmanship are evident throughout. Elegant and timeless furnishings are included in the sales price, making this home move-in ready for any buyer.
PIEDMONT, CA
oucampus.org

1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

725 W. Mesquite Street

Charming Home!! - This Charming home is the one for you! Located in the heart of it all! 5 minutes from the 101 freeway this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been the one you are looking for! Home has a pool and includes pool service! If you would like to set up showing please contact Robert at 480-254-7106.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

Dobson Ranch Beauty

Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
TENNIS

