Real Estate

Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed.

4955 E. Paseo Way

Beautiful home in South Mountain w/ Amenities. - 1,718 sq.ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, wood floors, walk in closets, large living and family rooms with dining area, two way fireplace, inside laundry room, 3 community pools, low maintenance front and backyard desert landscaping, clean and move in ready. Conveniently located within walking distance of South Mountain Preserve with miles of walking/hiking and biking trails, beautiful views, close to almost everything, shopping, freeways, schools, must see!
949 E Laredo St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Point is available for immediate move in! - Newly redone 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Point is available for immediate move in. Home features new 18 in tile, custom paint, and new carpet. It also features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, and a tiled shower and Jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Property is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and highway access.
2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 2021

Premium Luxury 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with Pool view!! - Great upgraded unit with pool view. Unit has open kitchen, large great room, gas fireplace, granite tile counter tops. 9' vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans throughout. Interior unit with wrap around balcony from master bedroom to dining area. Inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Well maintained gated community with pools, spas, fitness center & steam room. Rent includes water, trash & sewer. Must See!!
Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
PHOENIX, AZ
2051 N. 37th Pl 001

Remodeled Home in Phoenix - Large lot with remodeled home at 38th St and Oak area. Close to downtown Phoenix and 2-3 miles from I-10. Two bedrooms plus separate den with two living areas. Storage shed in back and tons of storage in the home. Irrigation for watering trees and grass for front and back. Owner will pay irrigation if tenant will turn on and off.
PHOENIX, AZ
15337 W BOCA RATON RD

Amazing Single Family Home for Rent in Surprise - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
8138 W Columbine Dr

Perfect Summer Pool in Great Peoria Location! - This is a well maintained home that shows pride of ownership. The master suite is oversized with a sitting area and attached bathroom. All additional bedrooms are large as well. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas. There is a sparkling pool in the backyard, extra space that makes it perfect for entertaining. It is a superb location, close to schools, freeway access, shopping, and dining.
3220 N 38th St #1 to 50

Ara Residences - Luxury New Construction Rentals - NOW OPEN!!! SPECIALS AVAILABLE!! Ara Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popular Arcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything you want in the location you want to live. These two and three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with full size washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community has a pool and spa with grilling area, community outdoor firepit, and a dog run. Your next home is is located minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.
1920 N 32nd St

Gorgeous one bedroom! Spacious with washer/dryer! - Don’t miss out on your chance to rent at this small apartment community. We offer one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. You will fall in love with these units. We are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, and major highways. Majestic Palms is under new ownership and management. Upgrades to the property are now in process.
17425 N. 19th Ave.

Receive $600.00 off move-in cost for any Renovated unit and waived Admin fee if moved in by 1/04/2022 units! - Welcome to your new home at Tides at Deer Valley. A beautiful community located near fine dining, shopping, and major freeways. Our stylish apartment homes give you a cozy, relaxing feeling after a long day of work.
850 S River Dr unit 2043

Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.
4814 W Brown St

Three Bedrooms - RV Gate - Fantastic home with three bedrooms and two updated baths! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Kitchen features stainless-steel dishwasher, refrigerator and range. Formal living and dining room PLUS family with real wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered patio. HUGE RV gate with room for parking! NO HOA!! Tenant to pay rental taxes, $20.00 HVAC filter program fee & $5.00 Admin. $250 carpet cleaning fee (non-refundable) $400 cleaning deposit.
1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
725 W. Mesquite Street

Charming Home!! - This Charming home is the one for you! Located in the heart of it all! 5 minutes from the 101 freeway this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been the one you are looking for! Home has a pool and includes pool service! If you would like to set up showing please contact Robert at 480-254-7106.
Dobson Ranch Beauty

Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
8245 N 27th Ave

Living at its best North Phoenix in a 2 x 2 Classic upstairs - If you are looking for an exceptional living experience, then Desert Lakes in North Phoenix is the best place for you. People enjoy chatting in our social areas or just taking walks around the fountain courtyards .The comfort and convenience you experience here are beyond expectations. Find out why others choose Desert Lakes as their place to call home.
PHOENIX, AZ
1111 E Missouri Ave #19

Rooftop on Missouri Ave - Rooftop, Phoenix Townhome Available November 1st. This is a fully furnished, VACATION RENTAL. Contemporary townhome offering modern design with an open concept layout featuring a gourmet kitchen, living room, formal dining, half bath all on the main-level living for a fresh take on urban luxury. Located in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, a modern vibe with food, art, shopping, within walking distance to 7th Street's burgeoning Restaurant Row. This unit offers a 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, Roof-Deck, abundant and private exterior living spaces, ample natural light, over-sized 18'x8' garage door, 10' ceilings and community pool and hot tub. Discover an urban community...Discover the Rooftop on the Missouri. For Booking Details, Availability and Discount Pricing Contact Kim Elder 307-630-4444, GoVacayAZ.com, Kim.410RealEstate@gmail.com.
REAL ESTATE
909 W Colter St

Spacious Studio - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
PHOENIX, AZ

