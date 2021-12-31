ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Roach: How to decide among COVID-19 booster options

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach: I am a 65-year-old man in good health. In March 2021 I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I understand I am eligible to receive a booster. I also understand that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says I may receive any of the three vaccines, but...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#J J#Cdc#Acip
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

Do at-home COVID tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

How COVID-19 Booster Shots Affect Herd Immunity

Peter Salgo, MD: All right, let’s ask some basic questions. First, can we just have a vote? Is the booster necessary to maintain immunity, or will we settle out without it at some immune level that is satisfactory? Who wants this one, Jason maybe?. Jason Gallagher, PharmD, FCCP, FIDP,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

U.S. CDC chief says hopes to decide on COVID boosters for 12-15 year-olds soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for U.S. children aged 12-15 could be days or weeks away, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told CNN in an interview on Wednesday. Asked when children in that age group could receive a booster shot,...
KIDS
parkview.com

The benefits of a COVID-19 booster

Joshua Kline, MD, chief medical officer, PPG – Family Medicine, explains how a third dose or booster shot can help protect the population against COVID-19. An additional or third dose is particularly beneficial for those who have a compromised immune system. The booster can offer an additional layer of protection for those who are fully vaccinated, as protection from the initial vaccines can wane over time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Many vaccines require multiple doses

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it's months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements. And no, I'm not vaccinated yet. I have trouble with things that are being shoved down my throat, requiring me to sign off on my rights, as this obviously hasn't been put through normal tests. I didn't have to sign off on any vaccinations for all three of my children, so I'm not sure why they're expecting me to sign off on these ones -- other than the fact that they've been rushed and the manufacturing companies don't want to be liable for the mistakes that they've possibly made.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: No need to put off COVID booster because of physical therapy

Dear Dr. Roach: I had the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January and February this year, with moderate pain for a few days several days after the second vaccine. I am 79 years old and I am doing physical therapy for painful shoulders, rotator cuff tears in both shoulders, as well as arthritis. My physical therapy will continue until the end of December. If I get the booster shot now, can I continue with the physical therapy? Or should I wait until January 2022 to get the booster shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

How the CDC Decided to Shorten COVID Quarantines

The CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines reduces the isolation period from ten days to just five for people who test positive but are asymptomatic. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health, spoke to Cheddar's Baker Machado about the new guidance. She noted that while the reduced quarantine time "makes sense," the CDC should also require that a person test negative after their quarantine and before interacting with the public. "There is science behind it. We know that the majority of illness happens, or transmission, one to two days before the onset of symptoms and then two to three days as you have symptoms. So there is science behind the reducement of the actual five days," she said.
SCIENCE
Herald & Review

COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters available in Decatur

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots by appointment only next week in Decatur. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., for those 5 years and older on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. First and second booster shots will also be available.
DECATUR, IL
pharmacytimes.com

The Importance of COVID-19 Booster Shots

Peter Salgo, MD: Hello everyone and welcome to this Peer Exchange titled, “COVID-19: Expectations on the Rollout of Booster Shots.” I am Dr Peter Salgo; I’m a professor of medicine and anesthesiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons here in New York City. I am pleased to tell you that joining me today are some of my colleagues: Dr Donald Alcendor, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Meharry Medical College, adjunct associate professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville; Dr Jeff Goad, associate dean of academic affairs, professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Chapman University School of Pharmacy, in Irvine, California; Dr Jason Gallagher, clinical professor, clinical specialist, infectious diseases, and director of the PGY2 Residency in Infectious Diseases Pharmacy at the Temple University School of Pharmacy, in Philadelphia; and Dr Angela Rasmussen, research scientist III at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada. Thank you all for joining us, it’s terrific to have you here today. Why don’t we start with the basics; we’re dealing with COVID-19. It seems that at some point or another everybody is in information and volume overload. The population has been hearing about COVID-19 for 2 years. Why don’t we cut to the chase and try to get down to some very bare-bones facts. What is the purpose of a COVID-19 booster, and why is the booster itself important? Who wants to start us off, Donald?
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 11 and 41

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among children

The record for children in the hospital due to COVID-19 is nearing previous peaks, which experts suggest is driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant. The majority of children are not vaccinated. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 334 kids were admitted to hospitals with...
YAKIMA, WA
adelphi.edu

New COVID-19 Booster and Testing Requirements for 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Long Island, New York state and the nation, Adelphi University announced on December 22, updates to its COVID-19 safety policies. These include a change to the criteria for being fully vaccinated to include a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Documentation of booster...
MANHATTAN, NY

