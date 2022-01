Update: Raymond Rondinone has been found unharmed. Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Salonga man who suffers from dementia. Raymond Rondinone, 91, was last seen leaving his home, located at 20 Breeze Hill Road at approximately 4 p.m. Rondinone was driving a 2020 white Toyota Camry with NY license plate Prisoner of War (POW) plate 106. Rondinone is white, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, a red and white plaid shirt, and brown pants.

