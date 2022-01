The Flavors of Central Texas, an annual culinary event in Killeen, will be taking on a new format in 2022 by going digital. People who are interested can purchase a ticket that will give them access codes to the restaurants that are participating in the 2022 event, scheduled for next month, and allow for them to visit the restaurants to get samples of food for the entire month of January.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO