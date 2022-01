Downing Street aides have reportedly been asked to attend formal interviews as part of an inquiry into lockdown parties at No.10.Special advisors and civil servants are among though set to be hauled in for questioning, with one government source telling the Times newspaper the people in question were "pissing themselves".Sue Gray, the civil servant leading the inquiry, has emailed more than a dozen people about the grilling.She took over the inquiry after Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, recused himself following revelations that his own office hosted a similar gathering to the ones he was tasked with investigating.Mr Case, who was...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO