In the 70s, as a kid, it was a kick to attend the races, on weekends we would bring our Irish grandma who would bet on any horse that would have anything related to Ireland or green colors on horse, usually a long shot. With luck, it would usually win. In my 20s, unfortunately the track stopped racing and had been overgrown as I attended the Fleah concert played inside the inner track. Happy track was rebuilt after the fire and returned the races. I remember holding folded Daily Herald paper with Feldmans picks. Disappointed the paper these last two years never continued odds or results to help interest.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO