Still marching on. The Oklahoma State Cowboy Marching Band performed before an audience Thursday night despite a setback before the Fiesta Bowl. Oklahoma State University was announced that two of the seven buses heading to Arizona had to turn around after a student had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Cowboy Marching Band won't be in full force for the Fiesta Bowl.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO