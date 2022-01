EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon kicked off 2022 with a comeback win over Utah on Saturday night. How it Happened: The Ducks got off to a slow start, hitting just one of their first 10 shots to get behind early. Oregon then went on a 12-0 run to give the Ducks their largest lead of the half, with a six-point advantage at the eight-minute mark. Utah was able to force six turnovers in the half, netting eight points off turnovers. The Utes closed out the half with a halfcourt heave to give the visitors a six-point lead at the break.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO