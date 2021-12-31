ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1...

MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Times Daily

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s COVID-19 focus shifts to a historic city

As COVID cases continue to rise across the islands and the country, there are also growing concerns in China. The current focus is a historic city in the center of the country — but there are also broader issues at stake. The Chinese city of Xi’an is well known...
Times Daily

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
Reuters

Turkey inflation surges 36% amid lira crisis, highest since 2002

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation jumped far more than expected to 36.08% year-on-year in December, the highest since September 2002, data showed on Monday reflecting a plummet in value of the liralate last year. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 13.58%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a...
The Independent

Ministers must develop UK steel targets for HS2 work, union says

A leading trade union has accused the Government of failing to ensure the HS2 rail project is using steel produced in the UK.Unite said it was “alarmed” at information revealed in a series of parliamentary questions tabled by Labour MP Mick Whitely.His initial question was: “To ask the secretary of state for transport, whether his department has targets for the use of UK steel on the HS2 projects throughout the project’s lifetime?”Unite said the answer was that the Department for Transport (DfT) has not set any target.A further question by Mr Whitely said: “What proportion of steel used in the...
Reuters

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in December - PMI

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity grew in December as firms hired more staff to expand their capacity despite a slowdown in actual output and new orders amid lira swings, a survey showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing ticked up to 52.1 in December...
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
Reuters

France's Antin plans to sell Spanish telecom Lyntia, Expansion reports

MADRID, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French infrastructure company Antin (ANTIN.PA) plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources. Lyntia could be worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion), the newspaper said. Spanish cellphone mast operator...
