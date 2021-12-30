ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gillespie County

 5 days ago

This information is a snapshot in time. The number of COVID-19 cases is constantly changing. Per the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website/map as of December 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.: Gillespie...

wbfo.org

Erie County stops COVID contact tracing amid surge in cases

The Erie County Health Department said the substantial volume of COVID-19 case reports in recent days has exceeded its contact tracing capacity. It can no longer individually contact every Erie County resident with a positive COVID test result. So it's asking people with a positive test result — either from...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

Doctors concerned with overnight spike in hospitalizations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- Coronavirus cases, the testing positivity rate and hospitalizations are spiking in our state. On Tuesday the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, a group of medical professionals, gave an update on the pandemic in Oklahoma. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the OU College of Public Health,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
Health
Politics
Public Health
WDVM 25

West Virginia experiencing shortage of COVID-19 treatments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — While the state of West Virginia is reporting lower virus metrics than some of its neighboring states, and the Mountain State is still in a bind when it comes to COVID-19 treatment supplies. According to the governor’s team, the state only receives about half as many antibiotic and antiviral treatments as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing. Commissioners on Nov. 23 unanimously voted to extend the current ambulance service contract's second amendment, which obligates county staff and stakeholders from the county's Emergency Medical Services Council to negotiate in good faith with AMR regarding new performance standards. The amendment allotted the county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

