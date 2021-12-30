Gillespie County

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing. Commissioners on Nov. 23 unanimously voted to extend the current ambulance service contract's second amendment, which obligates county staff and stakeholders from the county's Emergency Medical Services Council to negotiate in good faith with AMR regarding new performance standards. The amendment allotted the county...
