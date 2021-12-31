Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

DAYTON, Ohio — Trey Calvin hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give Wright State a 72-69 victory over Green Bay. Tanner Holden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Wright State. He made 12 of 13 free throws. Green Bay led 66-60 with 3:18 remaining but managed only three free throws the rest of the way. Lucas Stieber scored a career-high 22 points for the Phoenix.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
SEATTLE (AP) — Amon-Ra St. Brown was the lone standout for Detroit on an otherwise forgettable day as the Lions lost 51-29 at Seattle. Detroit fell behind early and was unable to stop the Seahawks’ momentum. The Lions allowed their most points since giving up 52 to New Orleans in 2017. St. Brown did his part to keep the Lions in the game. He finished with eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown and had two carries for 23 yards and another score. St. Brown has at least eight catches in five straight games, something only 15 NFL receivers have done since 1950.
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
POCATELLO, Idaho — Playing without starting point guard Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team fell to Idaho State 67-57 Saturday at Reed Gym. MSU did not disclose why White, the team's leading scorer, was out. “Our kids played with a lot of heart,” MSU coach Tricia Binford...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch. It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.
