Combat Sports

Moreno headlines March 19 KO to Drugs

fightnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful year 2021, former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (40-6-1, 13 KOs) is preparing to headline another international boxing card promoted by his wife’s company, Laguna Premium Boxing. “We got the ok from the president...

fightnews.com

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
fightnews.com

Ortiz comes off canvas twice to stop Martin

In an IBF heavyweight eliminator, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) scored an exciting come-from-behind sixth round TKO over “Prince” Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Martin, who was IBF heavyweight champion for a minute in 2016, knocked down Ortiz with a shot behind the ear in round one. The 42-year-old Ortiz rebounded to win round two. Ortiz down again at the end of round four from a jab. In round six, Ortiz finally connected with an overhand left that put Martin out on his feet and Martin’s glove got bizarrely trapped between the ropes as he went down. Martin beat the count but Ortiz brutally battered him to the deck again to end it. Time was 1:37.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou calls Jon Jones the best striker in MMA

Francis Ngannou is arguably the scariest striker in combat sports right now, but the UFC heavyweight champion believes Jon Jones is the best all-around standup fighter in MMA today. MMA is full of high-level strikers who are capable of producing some inspiring performances. From Max Holloway’s volume striking to Israel...
UFC
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Dana White issues fiery response to Jake Paul: ‘Nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that’

Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Tony Bellew Rips Into Jake Paul After He Posts His Four Goals For 2022, Featuring Floyd Mayweather

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew says YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul "couldn’t carry the jockstrap of a proper boxer" after he revealed his goals for 2022. The 24-year-old American, who began his journey into professional boxing last year, currently has a record of 5-0-0 following wins against Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC star Francis Ngannou fires stern message at Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou is one of the most feared strikers in the UFC and it appears he wants to take his talents to the boxing ring. Ahead of a massive heavyweight bout with Ciryl Gane, which is the last fight under his current contract with the UFC, Ngannou has aspirations to battle it out with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the future.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul: 2022 goals include saving Mayweather Promotions ‘from bankruptcy,’ heal back from ‘carrying the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul has some interesting resolutions and goals for the new year after an unbelievable 2021 campaign. Paul capped off a 3-0 year as a boxer when he knocked former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley completely unconscious in the sixth round of their rematch earlier this month in Tampa, Fla. The rest of the YouTube star’s combat sports year included a decision win over Woodley in August, along with a first-round KO of Ben Askren in April.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather Hints At 'Exhibitions' in Dubai in 2022

Floyd Mayweather’s next venture will take place in the Manhattan of the Middle East. The former five-division champion and box office star announced he will be active in establishing a business presence in Dubai in 2022, which may even include a return to the ring of some kind. “We...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC president Dana White reveals ‘good talk’ with ‘misguided’ Francis Ngannou amid contract dispute

UFC president Dana White has said he recently had a “good talk” with Francis Ngannou, despite suggesting that the heavyweight champion has been “misguided” throughout an ongoing contract dispute.Ngannou (16-3) won the UFC heavyweight title last March by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round, three years after suffering a humbling decision defeat by the American.Ngannou’s victory over Miocic was his fifth in a row, with his previous four coming via first-round knockout. The French-Cameroonian has expressed frustration in recent months over his pay in the UFC, leading White to say this week that the champion can leave...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul outlines UFC contract demands for Jorge Masvidal fight

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...
UFC
fightnews.com

Ioka defeats Little Pacquiao, keeps WBO 115lb belt

Japan’s WBO junior bantamweight champ Kazuto Ioka (28-2, 15 KOs), 115, kept his belt as he earned a unanimous decision (118-110, 116-112, 115-113) over #6 southpaw compatriot “Little Pacquiao” Ryoji Fukunaga (15-5, 14 KOs), 114.75, over twelve fast rounds on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. The four-division champ Ioka, making his fourth defense of this belt, demonstrated a safety-first strategy, constantly piling up points without taking a risk by toe-to-toe exchanges of punches. Ioka seldom absorbed the challenger’s less accurate combos but scored with more accurate and more effective combinations upstairs and downstairs. Ioka, 32, would have been able to floor Fukunaga, a carpenter nicknamed “Little Pacquiao” because of his resemblance at 35, with more furious combinations in later rounds, but the champ didn’t accelerate his attacks to the fading foe probably because he was more anxious to safely prepare for a unification bout with IBF counterpart Jerwin Ancajas next rather than go for a year-end knockout that our aficionados had wished for. The ref was Katsuhiro Nakamura.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping slams Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list: “Your goal should be to attain credibility in the fight world, that’s what real fighters crave”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has slammed Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list. Earlier this evening Paul (5-0 Boxing) took to social media where he released four personal goals for the upcoming year. 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy. 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.
UFC

