ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes

By GEORGIA NICOLS
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Sagittarius#Capricorn
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

If you hear a voice that tells you to check social media for some unloved object in the digital marketplace, pursue the homeless animal shelters for the next family pet or to sign-up for a dating app (if single… or maybe not); stop what you are doing, right then and there and do it. Trust your gut instincts now, especially if you are coming off of an even extra-confusing year. Remember, your connection to the unknown is your ‘superhero superpower’! You may not take home that new heirloom piece, the long-term pet, or even the next mate-to-be but there is something for you to assimilate in this process. Remember, you were born to swim!
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Scorpio: Oct. 24-Nov. 21

You may be a bit less notoriously Scorpionic and a bit more ironic over the next few weeks. Like a cat meowing at the screen door; do you want inside or outside? Since you probably already have someone holding the door open for you, either way things will line up for you nicely in some attractive ways. At the New Year party, you might want to make it a 3-4 day event. Toward the changing of the signs into Aquarius and the end of the month, you may want to find some extra fun private reasons to play the indoor cat. Remember to shut the door behind you. In your special case, a ‘good bedfellow’ might make an easy business partner as well.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Leo Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Welcome to 2022, Leo! You're so charismatic that the spotlight is naturally already shining on you. You're ruled by the sun, after all, and no other signs can say that. The new year brings a few chaotic solar eclipses, but generally speaking, you should end the year happier and more famous than when it began. First up is a full moon in your sign, Leo, on Wednesday, February 16. Full moons are notorious for bringing out our primal sign. You're a lion, Leo, and like all cats, you adore getting pets. Invite a lover over for massages and hot sex. Full moons are also potent times of manifestation (or when we get what we want). Pay attention to your inbox for positive career news this day.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Capricorn 2022 Horoscope Says You'll Be Rewarded For All Your Hard Work

For some astrological signs, 2022 will bring about good fortune and time well spent with family. And that’s the same for you, too, Capricorn… except that you’re going to have to work for it. It shouldn’t be too surprising to you, you sea goat, especially since “sturdy” and “stable” are kind of synonymous with your sign. That’s why your Capricorn 2022 horoscope might appeal to that fiercely independent streak that you possess, since you’ll need to do some self-reflection to glean the benefits of the upcoming year.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Even Though 2022 Is Off To A Weird Start, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Celebrating

You’ve got so many things to get excited about, because a new year has officially arrived, and with it, comes so many new opportunities. However, the first month of 2022 may not be the smooth ride you were hoping for. In fact, if you’re already having trouble keeping those New Year’s resolutions, astrology may be to blame. Luckily, the year begins with the sun in hardworking and pragmatic Capricorn, tapping into your ability to overcome even the most horrendous struggles. And for the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of January 2022, it will be just as beautiful as it may feel bewildering.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 21

Earthy Virgos, have you been busier than usual, making your lists and checking them twice and even thrice? If they haven’t been nice, weeks ahead are generally good for you as the Sun is shining and supporting the more grounded traits of your sign. Rather than the more usual, “Why-oh-why?” you should be more about, “Why-the-hell-not?” You Virgos do know how to wear Venus energy well. If you are a more conservative native of Virgo, do something on impulse. If you are a more liberal member of the sign take it up a notch to, dare I say, ‘radical’. When you do, there may even be a doorway that opens to something totally unexpected in the larger scheme at the Aquarian Sun shift.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Sagittarius Moon Rules the Countdown

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To maneuver well, make sure you're in the same reality as what you're trying to influence. Once you accept the way things are, you have power in the situation. Drop all resistance to what is. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be as easy to make...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy