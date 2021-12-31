ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

McEwen scores 31 to carry Weber St. past Montana St. 85-75

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dZeGg3V00

Koby McEwen had a season-high 31 points as Weber State topped Montana State 85-75 on Thursday night.

McEwen made 5 of 7 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Dillon Jones had 19 points for Weber State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jamison Overton added 16 points. Dyson Koehler had 11 points.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (9-5, 1-2), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Xavier Bishop added 12 points. Amin Adamu had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

KENT. Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State’s 66-63 win with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo. Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Delph scores 29 to carry Appalachian St. over ULM 77-69

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 29 points as Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-69 on Saturday. Donovan Gregory had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-8, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 13 points and 10 assists. CJ Huntley had 12 points. Koreem Ozier had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Houston Chronicle

Kelvin Sampson looking for answers for injury-depleted UH roster

On the way to the Final Four last season, the University of Houston avoided the type of long-term injuries that can quickly derail a season. Not so this season, as, in the span of a couple of days, the Cougars lost their top two perimeter players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) to season-ending injuries and another (Kyler Edwards) for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
montanasports.com

Buzzer-beater lifts Montana Grizzlies past Weber State

MISSOULA — Lonnell Martin Jr.'s buzzer-beater layup off a lob from Cameron Parker with 3.3 seconds left gave the Montana Grizzlies a big win, 74-72, over rival Weber State on Saturday evening at Dahlberg Arena. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play while...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky Conference#Weber State#Bobcats#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

No. 12 Houston escapes Temple in first conference game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 14 points to lead depleted No. 12 Houston past Temple 66-61 on Sunday night. Houston (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had 10 players available and only seven played, which was enough against Temple (7-6, 1-1 AAC), but certainly won’t sustain the team through the meat of AAC schedule. Coach Kelvin Sampson was forced to use grad assistants and managers in practice over the last week with so many players out with injuries or in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Ramon Walker Jr. leads UH past Temple in AAC opener

Life without two key players began Sunday afternoon for the University of Houston, a process that coach Kelvin Sampson says will require him to “go with his gut” when it comes to sorting through different lineup combinations. Playing without three top guards, the No. 12 Cougars dug deep,...
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy