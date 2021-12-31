ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Ortiz promises drama against Charles Martin on Saturday

By Michael Rosenthal
 3 days ago
Nabeel Ahmad / Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Ortiz begins his pursuit of another title shot in earnest this Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.

The 42-year-old Cuban heavyweight is two fights removed from his seventh-round knockout loss to Deontay Wilder in November 2019, his second failed attempt to withstand the monumental power of former WBC titleholder.

Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) rebounded to stop journeyman Alexander Flores in 45 seconds a year later but faces a genuine challenge against another former beltholder, Charles Martin, on an all-heavyweight pay-per-view card.

Ortiz will have been out of the ring for 14 months but he says we’ll see the best version of him.

“My mind is 100 percent and that’s the most important thing,” he said. “On Saturday night, everyone will see that physically I’m also completely ready to become world champion.”

Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) lost his IBF title to Anthony Joshua in less than two full rounds in his first defense in 2016 but is 4-1 since then, including a brutal sixth-round knockout of Gerald Washington in February of last year.

That was almost two years ago, the longest layoff in Martin’s career. However, he’s brimming with confidence. He predicted that he’ll follow Wilder’s lead and stop Ortiz.

Ortiz finds that notion amusing.

“When somebody says they’re going to knock me out, it just makes me laugh and smile,” Ortiz said. “Everybody says that. But you’re facing a fighter who has been through it before, so you can try your best.

“… He’s coming with bad intentions and so am I. Anyone can land the big shot, but it’s going to be me with my hand-raised Saturday night.”

That wouldn’t be shocking given Ortiz’s track record. No one other than Wilder has been competitive with “King Kong.” And only five of his victims have taken him the distance, evidence of his punching power.

He suggests that those watching shouldn’t look away.

“I’m very thankful for this great opportunity that my team has set me up with on Saturday night,” he said. “It’s exciting to be able to give the fans a great show.”

And if things go well? Ortiz has had difficulty luring the top big men into the ring, aside from Wilder. A victory over Martin will put him in a stronger position to get the fights he wants.

“All these guys that are talking, that say my name and claim they want to fight me never seem willing to take that next step,” Ortiz told BoxingScene. “It’s just talk. The others don’t even bother to say my name.

“I don’t know why. I’m ready to beat them all one by one.”

Bloody Elbow

Video: Luis Ortiz rallies from two knockdowns, knocks out Charles Martin in bizarre finish

Premier Boxing Champions kicked off the new year with an all-heavyweight pay-per-view card in Florida, and the main event certainly delivered some twists and turns. Luis Ortiz (32-2-2 NCs, 27 KOs) was dropped twice by former IBF champion Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) over the first four rounds. Admittedly they were flash knockdowns but still they were knockdowns of the Cuban. Then things got wild in round six, as Ortiz rocked Martin with a left hand and time stood still for Charles. His whole body pretty much went into freeze mode and yet the fight was not stopped when Martin clearly had no idea where he was. Ortiz poured on the pressure and the punches to score the knockdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Ortiz comes off canvas twice to stop Martin

In an IBF heavyweight eliminator, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) scored an exciting come-from-behind sixth round TKO over “Prince” Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Martin, who was IBF heavyweight champion for a minute in 2016, knocked down Ortiz with a shot behind the ear in round one. The 42-year-old Ortiz rebounded to win round two. Ortiz down again at the end of round four from a jab. In round six, Ortiz finally connected with an overhand left that put Martin out on his feet and Martin’s glove got bizarrely trapped between the ropes as he went down. Martin beat the count but Ortiz brutally battered him to the deck again to end it. Time was 1:37.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Luis Ortiz defeats Charles Martin via sixth-round stoppage in heavyweight bout

Luis Ortiz survived two knockdowns to score a sixth-round stoppage of Charles Martin in a heavyweight fight Saturday night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) badly buckled Martin with an overhand left that left him dazed in the corner, and then Ortiz unloaded with a bundle of punches that sent Martin to one knee. In a bizarre sequence, Martin's left glove was tied up in the ropes after the knockdown until the referee freed him.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
projectspurs.com

How to watch PBC Boxing: Free Ortiz vs. Martin undercard, Ring Walk Time, Live Stream PPV

The night after the ball drops as the world enters 2022, five heavy-weight boxing matches ring in the new year in a stacked PBC boxing pay-per-view Fight Night event. Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and “Prince” Charles Martin headline the card that will also feature a preliminary card with lightweight title implications. It all goes down inside Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
COMBAT SPORTS
Miami Herald

Luis Ortiz stops Charles Martin by technical knockout in sixth round at Hard Rock

Power rescued Miami’s Luis Ortiz from a possible career-crushing defeat. Trailing on the scorecards after absorbing two knockdowns, Ortiz rallied and scored a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Charles Martin in the main event of a boxing card late Saturday at Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood. Ortiz...
MIAMI, FL
MMAmania.com

Ortiz vs. Martin results, live stream full fight coverage

Starved of face-punching after a disgustingly peaceful holiday? FITE has you covered, offering a five-fight, all-Heavyweight card TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) to start the new year off right. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s card below, starting with the FITE PPV broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Viktor Faust Aims To Impress on Ortiz vs. Martin Card

Heavyweight prospect Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) is ready to take part in his second contest on American soil. Faust made his United States debut back in October, as part of the undercard to the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Martin Entering With Bad Intentions; I'm Coming To Knock Him Out

The one thing on which Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin agree is there being little chance of their fight going the distance. Miami’s Ortiz enjoys a home game for the first major boxing card of the New Year, taking on a former IBF titlist in Martin (28-2-1, 25KOs) atop an all-heavyweight Fox Sports Pay-Per-View card Saturday evening from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The rare matchup of heavyweight southpaws features two heavy-handed contenders with just seven of their combined 67 career fights going to the scorecards.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
FOX Sports

How to Watch: Luis Ortiz takes on Charles Martin on FOX PPV

In this case, a lot of heavyweight leather being thrown. Heavyweight super sluggers Luis "King Kong" Ortiz (32-2-2, 27 KOs) and Charles "Prince" Martin (28-1-2, 25 KOs) will lace up their gloves on New Year's Day on FOX pay-per-view, and given their in-ring history, chances are this one will end with someone on the canvas.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Luis Ortiz calls out Andy Ruiz Jr after stopping Charles Martin

By Dan Ambrose: Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz called out Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte, and Tyson Fury immediately following his exciting come from behind career-saving sixth round knockout victory over former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin last Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida.
COMBAT SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
