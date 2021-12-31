PREP BASKETBALL: Cullman beats Sylvania to win Randolph Holiday Classic

Cullman's varsity girls basketball team is pictured. Courtesy

Jaden Winfrey and Ava McSwain each scored 16 points, and Cullman's varsity girls downed Sylvania 60-53 in the championship game of the Randolph Holiday Classic on Thursday night.

The Class 6A No. 5 Bearcats, who recorded 16 steals, improved to 15-4 following the victory.

Ally Sharpe and Regan Quattlebaum added nine points apiece for coach Josh Hembree's squad, and Maci Brown (seven) and Ella Collum (three) rounded out the offensive production. Winfrey secured MVP honors and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by McSwain.

"Really proud of the girls' toughness and grit to keep holding on throughout the game," Hembree said. "It's always good to win a championship."