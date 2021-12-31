Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play. Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each had 17 points as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Clarke was 8 of 11 from the field; Jones 7 of 14.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, coach Willie Green said Friday. Valanciunas' status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans' next game at Milwaukee on Saturday night. He has been among New Orleans' most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, Jacob Young had a season-high 22 points and Oregon rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 79-66 on Saturday night. De’Vion Harmon added 11 points for Oregon (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12)....
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener. San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive...
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Steele had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Dixie State 64-50 on Saturday night. Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for Abilene Christian (11-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference).
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. “I caught it and I knew it was good,” Bey said of he winning...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One day after quietly celebrating his 37th birthday at home with his family, LeBron James put on an age-defying performance. James became the oldest player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points and 14 rebounds, scoring a season-high 43 on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night. Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. With both Mike Conley and Joe Ingles sidelined, he handled point guard duties in his first game back and shot 57% from the field, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably. Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game....
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud capped his record-setting offensive day by leading a 56-yard drive ending in Noah Ruggles’ 19-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 10 Utah 48-45 on Saturday night in the wild 108th edition of the Rose Bowl.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, while Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 as the Denver Nuggets used a huge second quarter to take control in a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Nuggets resumed play after their game against Golden State on...
Comments / 0