Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

By Automated Insights
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead...

KESQ

Acliese lifts Eastern Washington over Northern Arizona 78-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play. Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row.
BASKETBALL
perutribune.com

Morant scores 30, Grizzlies beat Spurs for 4th straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each had 17 points as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Clarke was 8 of 11 from the field; Jones 7 of 14.
NBA
FOX Sports

Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
MONTANA STATE
Pelicans' Valanciunas enters COVID-19 protocols

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, coach Willie Green said Friday. Valanciunas' status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans' next game at Milwaukee on Saturday night. He has been among New Orleans' most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
NBA
perutribune.com

Richardson, Young help Oregon rally, beat Utah 79-66

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, Jacob Young had a season-high 22 points and Oregon rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 79-66 on Saturday night. De’Vion Harmon added 11 points for Oregon (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12)....
NBA
perutribune.com

Johnson carries San Diego State over UNLV 62-55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener. San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Steele carries Abilene Christian over Dixie State 64-50

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Steele had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Dixie State 64-50 on Saturday night. Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for Abilene Christian (11-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference).
BASKETBALL
perutribune.com

Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. “I caught it and I knew it was good,” Bey said of he winning...
NBA
perutribune.com

Warriors find 4th-quarter flow after trading leads with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.
NBA
Pickett, Dread help Penn St. hold off Indiana for 61-58 win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday. Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the...
NBA
perutribune.com

James scores season-high 43, Lakers beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One day after quietly celebrating his 37th birthday at home with his family, LeBron James put on an age-defying performance. James became the oldest player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points and 14 rebounds, scoring a season-high 43 on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
perutribune.com

Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night. Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. With both Mike Conley and Joe Ingles sidelined, he handled point guard duties in his first game back and shot 57% from the field, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
NBA
perutribune.com

NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks' McMillan in protocols

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably. Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game....
NBA
perutribune.com

No. 7 Ohio State outlasts No. 10 Utah 48-45 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud capped his record-setting offensive day by leading a 56-yard drive ending in Noah Ruggles’ 19-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and No. 7 Ohio State beat No. 10 Utah 48-45 on Saturday night in the wild 108th edition of the Rose Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
perutribune.com

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, while Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.
NBA
msubobcats.com

Second Half Adjustments Key in Montana State Victory Over Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
IDAHO STATE
perutribune.com

Jokic, Campazzo help Nuggets to 124-111 rout of Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 as the Denver Nuggets used a huge second quarter to take control in a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Nuggets resumed play after their game against Golden State on...
NBA

Community Policy