Kid Ink Ft. ISM “Go Mode”

Millyz brings cuffing season in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz raps the highs and lows of a relationship while bunned up at the crib with his lady. Here, they canoodle on the couch, argue and fight before making up in the bedroom.
21 Savage caps off the year with two new singles, “No Debate/Big Smoke”. Accompanied by visuals which are shot sporadically in VHS, the Saint Laurent Don unleashes his competitive raps with “No Debate’ in the projects. For the B-Side, 21 bosses up at a local night...
Curren$y makes it look “So Easy’ in his Pilot Talk 4‘s new music video. Shot by Kewe Ukpolo, the simple clip centers Spitta rapping effortlessly while showcasing his sneakers and model cars as well as chowing a bowl of grub on his front porch and cruising town in one of his many droptop convertibles.
A year after revealing he’s done with “Rap Up” series, Uncle Murda has a change of heart and returns with his annual recap. Produced by Great John, Lenny Grant gives his comical take on 2021’s highlights for 14 minutes including Verzuz, Kanye vs. Drake, the return of Bobby Shmurda, and pays homage to DMX, Young Dolph, and more.
Le$ is riding with Freddie Gibbs in his E30 album’s new music video. Directed by Directed by Jorgey Films, the clip finds the through riding through Houston in their vintage automobiles and posted up on rooftops and locations within the city. Aww yeah.
A$AP Twelvyy bows out this year with his new EP, Vanilla Sky. At three tracks, the Bronx rapper provides “Jus Lef Vegas” featuring Zeke, and “Fybrspace Summit” before closing out with the title track, “Vanilla Sky”. This marks A$AP Twelvyy’s first project since last...
After heating up the summer with “Summer Ain’t Ready“, Flo Rida closes out the year with his new single, “Wait”. Lead by Johnny Goldstein’s sock hop production, the Miami hitmaker turns up the music and details his interest in a particular lady.
Comments / 0