The mainstream news media sells shock and revulsion to keep us watching through their many advertisements. Politicians lie to us so we will vote for them. Both have told us that guns are frighteningly dangerous and that we'd be safer if more honest citizens were disarmed. We're tempted to believe them if that is all we know. Now, we have data that calls their story into question. We confirmed something we'd long suspected about good men and women who legally carry personal firearms in public. Now we know that concealed carry and armed defense are common.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO