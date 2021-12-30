ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Draft Dudes: Mini Battle of The Boards: December Edition (Offense)

thedraftnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the December release of the TDN 100 on the horizon, the...

thedraftnetwork.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Several ‘Floored’ By This Thoughtful Act From Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones pulled out all the stops for the holiday season. Ted Karras wasn’t joking when he said the rookie quarterback provided Patriots offensive linemen with “a big haul” of presents. While a Bitcoin was the highlight of the bundle, Jones also gifted the big fellas athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Caleb Williams transfer rumors: Favorites to land QB revealed

Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged. Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Despite having the NFC East locked up, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still playing this week. He spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he will not be resting against the Philadephia Eagles. Elliott has been battling injuries throughout this season, so this looks to be...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s hilarious 4-word reaction to possibly facing Cowboys in playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals came away with quite the late scare in their Week 17 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals built up a 15-point lead in the second half, but the Cowboys did not throw in the towel. Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, which brought Dallas to within a field goal from mounting a double-digit comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Make Official Decision On James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals will not have running back James Conner available for this afternoon’s critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner was officially declared inactive moments ago. This will be the second game in a row he’ll miss due to a nagging heel injury. Before getting hurt, Conner...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chicago Bears Fans Not Happy With Tuesday’s News

On Tuesday afternoon, fans of the Chicago Bears received some interesting news about the team’s general manager. According to Bears insider Hub Arkush, the Bears will be retaining the services of general manager Ryan Pace. While head coach Matt Nagy will likely be gone, it seems like Pace will be back for at least another year.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

TDN Fantasy: Championship Sunday Recap Show and Week 18 Waiver Wire Targets

Chris and Jaime are back on championship Sunday to recap the performances that might have won, or lost, your fantasy championship for the year. Plus, the waiver wire rankings get moved to tonight with Jaime's mock draft coming later on in the week. Written By:. TDN Fantasy. Fantasy Contributors. TDN...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

BetPrep: Hot Read Hits - Week 17

This week, BetPrep NFL Sharp "Tommy The Hitman" discusses every game in Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL season through the eyes of a professional sports bettor with host and 30-year sports talk radio vet Jody McDonald of CBS Sports Radio. Picks include the New York Giants at Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, and more.
NFL

