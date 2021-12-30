Draft Dudes: Mini Battle of The Boards: December Edition (Offense)

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list. Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Prior to the start of Saturday’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Ohio State and Utah, news broke that cornerback Marcus Williamson was one of the Buckeyes players that were not going to be suiting up for the game. At halftime, Williamson took to Twitter to announce that he was “retired”...
NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones pulled out all the stops for the holiday season. Ted Karras wasn’t joking when he said the rookie quarterback provided Patriots offensive linemen with “a big haul” of presents. While a Bitcoin was the highlight of the bundle, Jones also gifted the big fellas athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged. Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.
Despite having the NFC East locked up, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still playing this week. He spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he will not be resting against the Philadephia Eagles. Elliott has been battling injuries throughout this season, so this looks to be...
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
The Arizona Cardinals came away with quite the late scare in their Week 17 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals built up a 15-point lead in the second half, but the Cowboys did not throw in the towel. Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, which brought Dallas to within a field goal from mounting a double-digit comeback.
The Arizona Cardinals will not have running back James Conner available for this afternoon’s critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner was officially declared inactive moments ago. This will be the second game in a row he’ll miss due to a nagging heel injury. Before getting hurt, Conner...
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
On Tuesday afternoon, fans of the Chicago Bears received some interesting news about the team’s general manager. According to Bears insider Hub Arkush, the Bears will be retaining the services of general manager Ryan Pace. While head coach Matt Nagy will likely be gone, it seems like Pace will be back for at least another year.
This week, BetPrep NFL Sharp "Tommy The Hitman" discusses every game in Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL season through the eyes of a professional sports bettor with host and 30-year sports talk radio vet Jody McDonald of CBS Sports Radio. Picks include the New York Giants at Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, and more.
