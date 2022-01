Gold futures climbed Tuesday, producing the third gain of the past four sessions, but some firmness in the U.S. dollar undercut demand for the precious metal. February gold finished up $2.10, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,810.90 an ounce. Futures had traded as high as $1,821.60, which would have marked the loftiest finish since Nov. 19, after slipping 0.2% on Monday, before giving up ground on the day. The U.S. dollar popped up 0.1%, as gauged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , even as Treasury rates remained subdued.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO