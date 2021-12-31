Top Things to Know about Parole in New Jersey

Few people who have long driven the public roadways in New Jersey avoid the inevitable traffic ticket, while many others face criminal charges for offenses ranging from simple assault to unlawful possession of a weapon. When your offense has a hearing date for appearance in court, you can significantly complicate your life if you miss the date and fail to appear. You could lose your license, pay increased fines, and suffer arrest. In addition, failing to appear for a court date often results in a warrant for your arrest. You may not even know about the arrest warrant until the police pull you over for a minor infraction, like a broken taillight on your car. Before you know it, an officer is booking you into jail while you await a judge’s determination of whether you stay there or get released before your trial date.

