Top Things to Know about Parole in New Jersey

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho Gets Parole, After How Long, and What is Required when Released from NJ Prison?. Many adults convicted and sentenced for crimes in New Jersey go to jail or prison for a set term based on the specific law defining the crime and the corresponding sentence after conviction. Some sentences come...

New Jersey offering free at-home COVID tests

NO-COST COVID TESTING FOR ALL NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS. New Jersey and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing for any person who believes they need to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost. CLICK HERE TO ORDER A TEST or visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

Know the Risks of Failure to Appear in Court in New Jersey

Few people who have long driven the public roadways in New Jersey avoid the inevitable traffic ticket, while many others face criminal charges for offenses ranging from simple assault to unlawful possession of a weapon. When your offense has a hearing date for appearance in court, you can significantly complicate your life if you miss the date and fail to appear. You could lose your license, pay increased fines, and suffer arrest. In addition, failing to appear for a court date often results in a warrant for your arrest. You may not even know about the arrest warrant until the police pull you over for a minor infraction, like a broken taillight on your car. Before you know it, an officer is booking you into jail while you await a judge’s determination of whether you stay there or get released before your trial date.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE
Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arrest of Vicente Fernandez Memorial Shooter; 11 Antifa Members Charged in anti-Trump Riot; One Woman Accused of Stealing $300k in Merchandise; LA Speed Laws to Change and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Judge stops LAPD union's request to nix COVID vaccine mandate. The union representing LAPD officers lost a round Monday in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees - with a judge denying its members' request for a preliminary injunction against the directive. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city's testing contractor, Bluestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Parole Board#Sentencing
Russell Graddy, beloved restaurant owner who fought eviction by NJ Transit, dies

Mr. G’s Diner in Paterson reopened on Tuesday, but without Mr. G — the trailblazing businessman and civil rights activist Russell Graddy, who died Monday at the age of 90. “We were thinking of shutting down, but he would have wanted us to keep it open,” said Camile Sinclair, the manager at the busy eatery at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 18th Street where people come not just for the eggs over easy, but to talk politics. “So, we celebrate his life.”
PATERSON, NJ
An ex-Philly prison guard accused of smuggling phones and drugs to inmates now faces charges of pandemic relief fund fraud

PHILADELPHIA — A former Philadelphia corrections officer accused earlier this year of smuggling contraband to inmates amid the coronavirus lockdown of the city jails is facing new charges alleging he defrauded a pandemic relief program designed to help struggling small businesses. Federal prosecutors say Haneef Lawton, 33, told the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an...
HOBOKEN, NJ

