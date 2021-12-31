ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanoengineers Use Flu Virus Shells To Improve Delivery of mRNA Into Cells

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a new and potentially more effective way to deliver messenger RNA (mRNA) into cells. Their approach involves packing mRNA inside nanoparticles that mimic the flu virus—a naturally efficient vehicle for delivering genetic material such as RNA inside cells....

