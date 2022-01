Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the possibility of the Supreme Court hearing a challenge to Prop. 12, the role women farmers and ranchers play in the industry and as regulations continue to be developed why being a part of the conversation is critically important. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO