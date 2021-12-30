UGPHD to Adopt Newly Revised CDC Guidelines on COVID-19

News Release December 30, 2021

The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) announced today that it will adopt most of the newly modified guidelines on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on Monday, December 27, 2021.

This follows an announcement from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) that it would be updating its guidelines to reflect the revised CDC recommendations. In its announcement KDHE said it would “adopt the following guidance for the general population; this does not include people who work in a health care setting or other congregate setting such as correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education.”

General Population:

The general population does not include people who work in a health care setting or other congregate setting. If individuals develop symptoms, they should get a test and stay home.

People with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections, regardless of vaccination status should stay home for 5 days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days and you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, you can leave your house. Individuals should continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

Boosted or fully vaccinated individuals with Pfizer/Moderna within last 6 months or Johnson & Johnson within last 2 months who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection do NOT have to stay home and should wear a mask around others for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day 5.

People who are unvaccinated OR have completed the primary series of Pfizer/Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted OR completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over 2 months ago and are not boosted who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection should stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If unable to quarantine, individuals must wear a mask for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day 5.

Health Care Workers in a Hospital Setting

Health care workers with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections should isolate for 10 days OR 7 days with negative test, if asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic (with improving symptoms).

Health care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can return to work only with COVID-19 positive patients during the remainder of the 10-day infectious period.

Boosted and asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection have no work restrictions with negative test on days 2 and 5-7.

Not boosted and unvaccinated asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection must quarantine for 10 days OR 7 days with a negative test.

Link to updated guidance can be found here: KDHE's Updated Isolation and Quarantine Guidance

Link to the UGPHD Isolation and Quarantine Document can be found here: UGPHD Isolation and Quarantine Document

In ALL cases, the UGPHD strongly recommends that people wear high-quality masks such as surgical masks whenever possible and encourages people to wear N95 or KN95 masks whenever possible.

Within Wyandotte County, UGPHD epidemiologists say that COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rapid pace previously not seen during the pandemic. Additionally:

Currently the 7-day average for number of new cases a day is 134. By comparison, on October 30, the 7-day average in Wyandotte County was 20 cases/day. That is a 570% increase in 2 months.

219 cases diagnosed in Wyandotte residents on 12/29— the most in any single day during the COVID-19 pandemic

Currently percent positivity is 48%-- the highest it has ever been at any point during the pandemic

408 deaths total—16 deaths just in the month of December

Hospitalization numbers very high—113 patients currently hospitalized at KU for COVID

Demand for testing is very high and currently exceeds availability in Wyandotte County. Kmart tested 555 people on 12/29.

COVID-19 Testing in Wyandotte County

UGPHD health experts urge anyone living in Wyandotte County to get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are sick. Remember that COVID-19 symptoms can resemble flu, cold, or allergy symptoms, so it is best to get tested if you have any of these symptoms.

You have been exposed to COVID-19, meaning you were in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 (get tested about five days after exposure to COVID-19)

You will be traveling soon or have recently returned from traveling. Testing is especially important before/after travel if you are not vaccinated.

You will be attending a large gathering/event or have recently attended a large gathering/event. Testing is especially important before and after gatherings if you are not vaccinated.

Go to bit.ly/WyCoCOVIDtest or go to KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com to find a free testing location near you. At-home tests are also available for purchase at some grocery stores and pharmacies. If you get a positive result through an at-home test, follow up with a health care provider about a confirmation test.

UGPHD offers free COVID-19 testing at the former Kmart facility located at 7836 State Avenue in KCK. Testing hours at Kmart are Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 3:00 p.m. For more hours and locations visit bit.ly/WyCoCOVIDtest.

COVID-19 vaccine and booster locations

The UGPHD provides COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 5 and older, and boosters for eligible individuals ages 16 and older, at the Kmart site, 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS:

Note: the Kmart vaccination site will be closed on Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31.

January hours for vaccinations will be Fridays, 12:00 – 6:00pm

The UGPHD also offers COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 5 and older, including boosters for eligible people ages 16 and older, at the UGPHD building at 619 Ann Avenue in Kansas City, KS, by appointment only. Call (913) 573-8855 to make an appointment. Parents can schedule appointments for children 5 years and older at the 619 Ann Avenue, location – appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in January.

Additional vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov (or in Spanish www.vacunas.gov ) Find more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Wyandotte County at WycoVaccines.org.