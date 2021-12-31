ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

12.30.21 Highlights - Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase wraps up at Toronto

By NEWS9 Sports
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights from the event's final three games included here, including...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna

Comments / 0

Community Policy