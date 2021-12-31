Hicks lifts Tarleton State past Dixie State 83-69

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Steele had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Dixie State 64-50 on Saturday night. Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for Abilene Christian (11-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mahki Morris, who was...
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless sank a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds remaining, scoring 21 points to spark Oklahoma to a 71-69 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference opener. The basket by Harkless came after Kansas State battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie the score at 65 on Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with 63 seconds left. Umoja Gibson added 19 points, going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds. Harkless was 4 of 4 from distance and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sooners (11-2). Mark Smith scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the second half for the Wildcats (8-4), who trailed 33-22 at intermission.
The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting. Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising. Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow....
SALT LAKE CITY – Abilene Christian wins an offensive rock fight 64-50 on the road against Dixie State. The Trailblazers (0-2, 7-8) hosted the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0, 11-2) in Burns Arena in St. George, UT on Saturday, January 1. Neither team was able to crack the 40 percent...
Kansas State (8-3) opens up Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to Norman, Okla., to face the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) at 7 p.m., CT at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will air nationally on ESPNU. Follow along for live updates between the Sooners and Wildcats. PREGAME:
Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ramon Walker Jr. was first buried on the depth chart and then sidelined with a hand injury, unable to find the playing time he wanted with a Houston team coming off of a Final Four appearance. With the banged-up Cougars needing a big shot Sunday night,...
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
