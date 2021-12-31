Peach Bowl: Post game quotes following Michigan State football's win over Pitt
After three seasons as a head coach, and two years as the leader of the Spartans, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has his first bowl victory. MSU beat Pittsburgh 31-21 on Thursday night in a sloppy but gutsy win over the Panthers.
Below, you can find the best quotes following a milestone win for the Spartans.
Pitt QB Nick Patti broke his collarbone
Mel Tucker proud of team: 'They didn't flinch'
Thorne showed poise, recognized his own footwork issues
Tucker highly optimistic on future
Tucker asked if his team reached their potential this year:
Tucker explains why team puts up a 'one' to start fourth quarters
Tucker ready to celebrate
Tucker complimentary of his receiving duo
Tucker defines 'competitive greatness' per John Wooden
Cal Haladay considered falling down after win-sealing interception but couldn't resist the TD
