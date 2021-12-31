Peach Bowl: Post game quotes following Michigan State football's win over Pitt

AP Photo/John Bazemore

After three seasons as a head coach, and two years as the leader of the Spartans, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has his first bowl victory. MSU beat Pittsburgh 31-21 on Thursday night in a sloppy but gutsy win over the Panthers.

Below, you can find the best quotes following a milestone win for the Spartans.

Pitt QB Nick Patti broke his collarbone

Mel Tucker proud of team: 'They didn't flinch'

Thorne showed poise, recognized his own footwork issues

Tucker highly optimistic on future

Tucker asked if his team reached their potential this year:

Tucker explains why team puts up a 'one' to start fourth quarters

Tucker ready to celebrate

Tucker complimentary of his receiving duo

Tucker defines 'competitive greatness' per John Wooden

Cal Haladay considered falling down after win-sealing interception but couldn't resist the TD

Payton Thorne said he was encouraged by fans in the stands

Thorne: 'Reed was excellent'

Thorne on Jayden Reed's upcoming decision to stay or go to NFL

Jayden Reed with a fun quote on his success on 50-50 balls

Jayden Reed still unsure on NFL draft decision

Connor Heyward on special TD catch