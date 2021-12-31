ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lucas' 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCvvH_0dZdvYKz00

Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State's starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night.

With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac 12 Conference) now have won back-to-back contests following a 10-game skid.

Oregon State had only nine players available, as six were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, injuries or personal reasons.

Lucas made 9-of-11 foul shots, grabbed six rebounds and passed three assists. Alatishe had five rebounds and five steals and Dashawn Davis scored 13 points, distributed eight assists and collected five rebounds. Roman Silva scored 12, pulled six boards and blocked three shots and Dexter Akanno scored 10 points shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

Oregon State finished 55.7% shooting (34 for 61) and made half their 12 3-point attempts. The only mild blemish occurred at the foul line where the Beavers missed seven of 21 attempts.

Alatishe's basket with 3:13 left before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson's 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah within 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the 3 arc, and Marco Anthony scored 10.

Utah (8-5, 1-2) lost its fifth consecutive game to Oregon State.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Comments / 0

Related
fishduck.com

Let’s Be Thankful For the Coaches Who Have Left Oregon

In the last five years Oregon has seen two head coaches leave for their dream jobs. Willie Taggart didn’t even finish coaching the entirety of his first season at Oregon before he jumped at the opportunity to coach at Florida State. Mario Cristobal left after the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the program for four years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Beavers#Utes#Https Twitter Com Ap
The Oregonian

Will Richardson’s career-high 26, Jacob Young lead Oregon men’s basketball past Utah

EUGENE — Dana Altman was legitimately enthused about a defensive foul in the backcourt more than 50 feet from the basket. That’s the kind of game it was for Oregon against Utah Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks, who have lacked offensive cohesiveness and identity most of the season, didn’t discover one during an 11-day break. So when all else failed it was a couple of blocks from Franck Kepnang and Nate Bittle and Oregon’s press defense that provided the energy on the court and got the crowd into what was a lackadaisical outing for 20-plus minutes.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy