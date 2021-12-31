ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dZdvMzV00

Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies stretched their home winning streak to eight games, easily beating Idaho State 78-54 on Thursday night.

Mack Anderson added 12 points for the Grizzlies (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney chipped in 11, Robby Beasley III scored 11 and Kyle Owens had 10.

Brayden Parker had 15 points for the Bengals (2-10, 0-3 ). Tarik Cool added 13 points. Malik Porter had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
KESQ

Acliese lifts Eastern Washington over Northern Arizona 78-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play. Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
FOX Sports

Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
MONTANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Kelvin Sampson looking for answers for injury-depleted UH roster

On the way to the Final Four last season, the University of Houston avoided the type of long-term injuries that can quickly derail a season. Not so this season, as, in the span of a couple of days, the Cougars lost their top two perimeter players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) to season-ending injuries and another (Kyler Edwards) for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
msubobcats.com

Second Half Adjustments Key in Montana State Victory Over Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

No. 12 Houston escapes Temple in first conference game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 14 points to lead depleted No. 12 Houston past Temple 66-61 on Sunday night. Houston (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had 10 players available and only seven played, which was enough against Temple (7-6, 1-1 AAC), but certainly won’t sustain the team through the meat of AAC schedule. Coach Kelvin Sampson was forced to use grad assistants and managers in practice over the last week with so many players out with injuries or in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
HOUSTON, TX
KULR8

'Undermanned' Montana State women lose at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Playing without starting point guard Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team fell to Idaho State 67-57 Saturday at Reed Gym. MSU did not disclose why White, the team's leading scorer, was out. “Our kids played with a lot of heart,” MSU coach Tricia Binford...
IDAHO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy