Grizzlies Top Idaho State 78-54

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
BOZEMAN — Brody Grebe’s phone was ringing, which was strange. The call came from his father, Jason, which was stranger. It was 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. Brody never talks to his father before nighttime because Brody is either in class or involved with football activities at Montana State. Jason’s well aware of that, so Brody knew something urgent must be happening as he stood in bowling class staring at his ringing phone.
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
After a thrilling Rose Bowl game between Utah and Ohio State with the Buckeyes coming out on top, 48-45, tempers seem to have flared between the two schools after the game. It appeared that a Utah player threw a punch after the game concluded. Below is a video of the incident:
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
BROOKINGS, S.D.(UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota fell to South Dakota State 72-54 on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. A slow third quarter doomed the Fighting Hawks as they were outscored 24-11. The Fighting Hawks shot 42.6 percent from the field, 9.1 percent from beyond the arch, and 87.5 percent from the line. While the Jackrabbits shot 41.4 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from beyond the arch, and 73.7 percent from the line.
Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
